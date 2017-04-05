 
impact Virtual Services welcomes Surfaces in Biomaterials Foundation

impact Virtual Services is pleased and proud to announce the signing of Surfaces in Biomaterials Foundation (SiBF) as their newest client.
 
 
MADISON, Wis. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- impactVirtual Services welcomes Surfaces in Biomaterials Foundation

April 5, 2017, Madison, Wisconsin –impactVirtual Services is pleased and proud to announce the signing of Surfaces in Biomaterials Foundation (SiBF) as their newest client. As the leading virtual services provider supporting small to medium size associations, it's a perfect fit all around.

"We had heard about impactthrough an Association Management Company affiliate, so we knew the value they bring to the table, and that our time is better spent outsourcing our administrative and marketing departments. This is a great fit for us, as it frees us up to focus on our members, and the value we provide there," shares Bill Theilacker, President, Surfaces in Biomaterials Foundation.

"We're excited to support the Surfaces in Biomaterials Foundation's important work in exploring creative solutions to technical challenges. By providing a dedicated Virtual Executive Assistant and support team, SiBF can focus on fostering education and cooperation among their industrial, academic, clinical and regulatory communities," adds Jodi Fisher, CEO, impactVirtual Services.

About impactVirtual Services

impactVirtual Services was founded in 2006 by Jodi Fisher, and has successfully supported many business owners and associations throughout the world. Now expanded into a robust team, impact'sextensive experience as social media experts, executive administrative assistants, and association management professionals in both small business operations and international corporations puts them in the best position to assess your needs and accomplish tasks efficiently, all with little distraction to you.

Contact:

Marivic Valencia

VP, Marketing and Communications

impact Virtual Services

(608) 210-3120

marivic@impactvs.com

www.impactvs.com

About Surfaces in Biomaterials Foundation

The Surfaces in Biomaterials Foundation is dedicated to exploring creative solutions to technical challenges at the BioInterface by fostering education and multidisciplinary cooperation among industrial, academic, clinical and regulatory communities.

Contact:

Press Office

1000 Westgate Drive, Suite 252
St. Paul, Minnesota US 55114
Phone: 1+(651)290.6267 (tel:+1-651-290-6267)

