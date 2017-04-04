News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Gspot Author and Statistics Be Darned Founder Launches City-to-City Tour
Showing High Performing Professional Women Their Super Power To Have Great Love
Says recently married Vearnon, "Your enough factor is as unique as your DNA and as coveted as The Hope Diamond, but few women know what theirs is." She adds, quick to offer further insight, "That's why women rely on somebody else's opinion; oftentimes turning their back on the very thing that makes them special."
Statistics would never have predicted that this twice divorced magnet for emotionally unavailable men would find love at 50 years old. "They say the third's a charm," she says coyly, but is quick to point out that she had to do a lot of soul searching and self work for it to happen.
A firm believer that great love is intentional, Vearnon offers relationship solutions to other high performing professional women like herself who desire true partnership but struggle in their relationships. "Folks that call me most are women who have had at least one divorce and subsequent unsuccessful relationships. They are movers and shakers publicly. But in their private lives, they suffer," she explains. But those aren't the only women who seek Vearnon out. "Sometimes women come to me because they have found someone and they need to bounce some things off me," she continues. "You see, they want to get it right this time."
Whatever the reason, this Relationship Solutionist and Creator of the MusicMathTM Approach to relating is trusted to bring insight and offers an unconventional perspective that is revolutionizing how women see themselves and experience relationships. It's music and it's math. MusicMath, she calls it. "It takes both to have great love," she says, pointing to the music and math terms and symbols written all over the huge dry erase board in her office.
For more about Suzette's cutting edge MusicMath approach and her fast approaching tour, go to her website, http://www.suzettesolutions.com/
Contact
Suzette Hinton
***@suzetterhinton.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse