Post Election Event Will Change Your Relationship With Money
The question being asked around kitchen tables and boardroom tables alike is what's going to happen?
Ryan Ray, Chairman and CEO, Triangle Entrepreneurial Leadership, and Suzette Vearnon, President, Odyssey Administrative Services LLC have teamed up to offer a proactive option, inviting all to gather at The Center for Community Leadership, 711 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh NC 27603 on January 19, 2017.
With the belief that everyone has something valuable to contribute, Ray and Vearnon will host Table Talks 2017 and The Entrepreneur Perspective. Here everyone who wishes to be more intentional about their spending will get information that will change their relationship with money. Ryan Ray will then lead The Entrepreneur Perspective, a monthly meeting for entrepreneurs. The topic for January is "The Ask/Need of Entrepreneurship."
The itinerary is as follows:
5:00pm - 6:00pm Table Talks 2017
6:00pm - 7:00pm Dinner/Networking
7:00pm - 8:30pm The Entrepreneur Perspective
What participants can expect is education, hope and empowerment. Ray and Vearnon, both coaches, are quick to clarify what the gathering is and is not. Says Vearnon, "It is important that we deliver on our promise. I know what it's like to expect one thing but get something completely different." Ryan concurs and adds, "We want to offer them hope. So many folks have lost hope."
While Table Talks 2017 is a free event, Dinner and The Entrepreneur Perspective will cost $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Advanced tickets can be purchased at: http://theentrepreneurperspective.eventbrite.com.
For other questions contact Ryan Ray at http://telrtp.com or Suzette Vearnon at http://www.suzetterhinton.com.
