Statistics Be Darned Redefining Valentine's Day For Single Women Over 30
Who will they be?
We talked with Suzette Vearnon, Leader of Statistics Be Darned's community of women and organizer of this event. Having gone through two divorces and a string of broken relationships, Vearnon knows very well how lonely Valentine's Day can be.
"I don't want anyone to feel like I did," she explains as she recalls the emotional turmoil. "I felt overlooked. Left out. Like I didn't matter. If you didn't have a man, you were an outsider."
Unfortunately, that is a feeling that single women won't have to endure this Valentine's Day. Statistics Be Darned and Odyssey Administrative Services, LLC will be redefining Valentine's Day as co-sponsors of "Celebrate A Single Sweetheart,"
Over the past several weeks, men, women, boys and girls have nominated single women whom they respect and admire. For the woman to be eligible, she needed only to be over 30, not in a serious dating or committed relationship, living in the United States--and single, of course.
This year's event includes another overlooked group of women, Straight Wives. These are women who have found themselves unknowingly married to gay men. For these women, Valentine's Day can be extremely difficult. Says Suzette, cohost of the Straight Wives Radio Show with Gay Husband Expert Bonnie Kaye and recovered Straight Wife herself, "What point is there to getting a card or some flowers from a man who doesn't even know you exist? It does absolutely nothing for you. In fact, it's insult to injury. I couldn't leave them out this year!"
So on Valentine's Day at 6:00pm EST for one hour, women will gather from the East Coast to the West Coast to celebrate each other. The winners of the drawing will be announced. Says Vearnon, "There will be live drawings on the call too. And women will get a chance to shout out their BFF, family member, woman they admire. It's going to be great!" To join in, dial 712-775-7031 Access code: 156579 or type www.join.freeconferencecall.com/
Suzette Hinton
***@suzetterhinton.com
