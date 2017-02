Statistics Be Darned Redefining Valentine's Day For Single Women Over 30

CelebrateASingleSweethear t2017SocialMediaPoster

-- Four lucky women will have a special delivery of flowers delivered to their door.We talked with Suzette Vearnon, Leader of Statistics Be Darned's community of women and organizer of this event. Having gone through two divorces and a string of broken relationships, Vearnon knows very well how lonely Valentine's Day can be."I don't want anyone to feel like I did," she explains as she recalls the emotional turmoil. "I felt overlooked. Left out. Like I didn't matter. If you didn't have a man, you were an outsider."Unfortunately, that is a feeling that single women won't have to endure this Valentine's Day. Statistics Be Darned and Odyssey Administrative Services, LLC will be redefining Valentine's Day as co-sponsors of "Celebrate A Single Sweetheart,"an event that awards 4 women a special delivery to their door on Valentine's Day. "We just want single women out there to experience the joy of knowing that they matter. Someone sees them," says Vearnon.Over the past several weeks, men, women, boys and girls have nominated single women whom they respect and admire. For the woman to be eligible, she needed only to be over 30, not in a serious dating or committed relationship, living in the United States--This year's event includes another overlooked group of women, Straight Wives. These are women who have found themselves unknowingly married to gay men. For these women, Valentine's Day can be extremely difficult. Says Suzette, cohost of the Straight Wives Radio Show with Gay Husband Expert Bonnie Kaye and recovered Straight Wife herself, "What point is there to getting a card or some flowers from a man who doesn't even know you exist? It does absolutelyfor you. In fact, it's insult to injury. I couldn't leave them out this year!"So on Valentine's Day at 6:00pm EST for one hour, women will gather from the East Coast to the West Coast to celebrate each other. The winners of the drawing will be announced. Says Vearnon, "There will be live drawings on the call too. And women will get a chance to shout out their BFF, family member, woman they admire. It's going to be great!" To join in, dial 712-775-7031 Access code: 156579 or type www.join.freeconferencecall.com/contact 46 into your browser. For more information, visit Statistics Be Darned at http://www.statisticsbedarned.com