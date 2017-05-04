News By Tag
AAATrade: +1000 Tradable Assets
We are pleased to announce that our pricing model has changed, offering now as low as 0.0 Spread with exceptionally competitive commissions.
Our clients will gain access to over 1,000 tradable assets which include equities, indices, futures, forex, commodities, bonds and FX pairs from leading Stock Exchanges with the ultimate commission structure available for our traders and investors!
AAATrade offers the most advanced trading experience combined with innovative technologies and precise execution of each order. By working with the biggest and most reputable European banks and Insvestments Firms we can ensure unparalleled quality of our financial services.
All our retail Clients are protected through Investor Compensation Funds under Cysec regulation. AAATrade avouch for our commitment to full transparency in all interactions with our clients.
As industry leaders we provide our clients with preeminent market analysis along with a professional trader support team that are ready to assist with all matters. We strive to fulfil all needs for even the most demanding clients. While Trading with AAATrade you can experience the true pleasure of trading.
AAATrade offers a vast variety of trading instruments providing clients with a wide range of options at their disposal.
Find out more: https://www.aaatrade.com/
