AAATrade partners with leading education and analytics providers
AAATrade (http://www.aaatrade.com/)
With this move AAATrade aims to attract new clients and at the same time enrich the offering available to existing clients of the company.
AAATrade now offers their clients a large selection of self-study material that will enable them to learn through a user-friendly and interactive platform everything from registering their trading account, to executing their first trade. Expert traders on the other hand will be able to go one step further and explore various trading strategies and their market implementations.
The company has also created a unique Analytics Platform that brings with it some of the most powerful trading and investment research tools. This platform is available through desktop and mobile and helps complete the mobile trading environment that AAATrade creates. However, what sets AAATrade's offering apart from the industry's standard, is that their educational and analytical platforms are available in up to 27 different languages, allowing every trader to comfortably learn in their native language.
AAATrade (http://www.aaatrade.com/
AAATrade offers its services in multiple languages with a 24/5-customer service.
For more details about AAATrade, please visit www.aaatrade.com
Risk Warning: Trading leveraged products such as CFDs involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading such products is risky and you may lose all of your invested capital. AAATrade Ltd, 205, Arch. Makarios III Ave., Victory House, 1st Floor, B Block, 3030, Limassol, Cyprus, is a Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) supervised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) with CIF Licence number 244/14 and Company registration number HE 322745. We do not establish accounts to residents or passport holders of certain jurisdictions including Canada and USA.
