AAATrade Mobile Application: Finding Your Way in the Financial Markets

 
 
LIMASSOL, Cyprus - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Here at AAATrade, we bring you a convenient and user friendly mobile application that bridges the gap between you and mobile trading.

Access your trading account directly from the AAATrade mobile application and manage your way in the financial markets. With the AAATrade mobile application you will always stay up to date with all the latest financial news, Market Updates and analytics conducted by leading specialists.

The flexible system will present you an intuitive and ergonomic experience that brings with it all the benefits of AAATrade. In addition, the application provides a visual guideline for market trading based on an analysis of the popular stocks, Forex and many more indicators, alongside countless useful and essential features for a complete trading experience.

The application is available in Indonesian, Spanish, Portuguese, Thai, English and Russian languages. All materials are provided for the following assets: EUR, USD, GBR, JPY, CHF, CAD, NZD, AUD, Silver, Gold, Brent, Stocks.

You can download the free application both from Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.clawsho...) and the App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/cy/app/aaatrade/id1196285884?mt=8).

