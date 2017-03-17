News By Tag
AAATrade Mobile Application: Finding Your Way in the Financial Markets
Access your trading account directly from the AAATrade mobile application and manage your way in the financial markets. With the AAATrade mobile application you will always stay up to date with all the latest financial news, Market Updates and analytics conducted by leading specialists.
The flexible system will present you an intuitive and ergonomic experience that brings with it all the benefits of AAATrade. In addition, the application provides a visual guideline for market trading based on an analysis of the popular stocks, Forex and many more indicators, alongside countless useful and essential features for a complete trading experience.
The application is available in Indonesian, Spanish, Portuguese, Thai, English and Russian languages. All materials are provided for the following assets: EUR, USD, GBR, JPY, CHF, CAD, NZD, AUD, Silver, Gold, Brent, Stocks.
