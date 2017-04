LogicalDoc (HVM) powered by Code Creator is offered on AWS Marketplace

LogicalDoc is now available in Hardware Virtual Machine (HVM) with a free trial for all instance regions on Amazon's web series.

-- LogicalDoc powered by Code Creator is available on AWS Marketplace with instant one-click deployment. LogicalDoc is a powerful, easy-to-use, document management system that is designed to handle and share documents within any organization. Preconfigured and ready to run, LogicalDoc utilizes advanced technology that improves the efficiency of your company. LogicalDOC is the best option when it comes to solving all of your document management needs. No training required.Code Creator deploys fast, elastic and dependable virtual applications for Amazon's Web Service (AWS) with one- click deployment. Code Creator's virtual servers remove much of the work involved in building and deploying solutions for Amazon's Web Service. Code Creator makes it practically effortless for users to install pre-configured cloud application servers and launch them instantaneously removing the technical process and time allotment needed for each new machine. Code Creator also provides technical support and services that many cloud developers need.For a free trial visit: https://aws.amazon.com/ marketplace/ pp/B01HIPWC6O? qid=1491...