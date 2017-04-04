News By Tag
LogicalDoc (HVM) powered by Code Creator is offered on AWS Marketplace
LogicalDoc is now available in Hardware Virtual Machine (HVM) with a free trial for all instance regions on Amazon's web series.
About Code Creator:
Code Creator deploys fast, elastic and dependable virtual applications for Amazon's Web Service (AWS) with one- click deployment. Code Creator's virtual servers remove much of the work involved in building and deploying solutions for Amazon's Web Service. Code Creator makes it practically effortless for users to install pre-configured cloud application servers and launch them instantaneously removing the technical process and time allotment needed for each new machine. Code Creator also provides technical support and services that many cloud developers need.
For a free trial visit: https://aws.amazon.com/
Contact
Public Relations
***@codecreator.com
