 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

Red5 Media Server with upstart and monit (HVM) Available On Amazon Web Services Marketplace

Red5 is available on AWS Marketplace providing customers with a simple, powerful instant, turn-key streaming server
 
Red5 Media Server
Red5 Media Server
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Red5 is an open source media server for live streaming solutions of all types. It is designed to be flexible with a simple plugin architecture that allows for customization of virtually any VOD and live streaming scenario. Red5 has been and is being used by thousands of companies from Amazon to Facebook.

Red5 was developed by a team of developers that reversed RTMP as an alternative to the Flash Communication Server.  Red5 is now used for live streaming beyond Flash including HLS, WebSockets, and RTSP.  As part of the Google Summer of Code, the Red5 team is currently building support for WebRTC to enable streaming in the browser without a plugin.

By utilizing the Red5 Media Server, you are developing with a truly open and extensible platform that can be used in Video Conferences, Multi-User Gaming and Enterprise Application Software.

Red5 is available on AWS Marketplace with instant one click deployment with no upfront costs, pay only as you go, and no termination fees or contracts.  For a free trial visit:  https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B01AOLTMJO?qid=1489...

About Code Creator:

Code Creator deploys fast, elastic and dependable virtual applications for Amazon's Web Service (AWS) with one- click deployment. Code Creator's virtual servers remove much of the work involved in building and deploying solutions for Amazon's Web Service. Code Creator makes it practically effortless for users to install pre-configured cloud application servers and launch them instantaneously removing the technical process and time allotment needed for each new machine. Code Creator also provides technical support and services that many cloud developers need.  www.codecreator.com

End
Source:
Email:***@codecreator.com
Posted By:***@codecreator.com Email Verified
Tags:Red5, Red5 Media Server, Aws Red5, Rtmp Server, Aws Red5 Media Server
Industry:Open source, Software, Technology
Location:Wethersfield - Connecticut - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Code Creator LLC PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share