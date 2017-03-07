Country(s)
Industry News
Red5 Media Server with upstart and monit (HVM) Available On Amazon Web Services Marketplace
Red5 is available on AWS Marketplace providing customers with a simple, powerful instant, turn-key streaming server
Red5 was developed by a team of developers that reversed RTMP as an alternative to the Flash Communication Server. Red5 is now used for live streaming beyond Flash including HLS, WebSockets, and RTSP. As part of the Google Summer of Code, the Red5 team is currently building support for WebRTC to enable streaming in the browser without a plugin.
By utilizing the Red5 Media Server, you are developing with a truly open and extensible platform that can be used in Video Conferences, Multi-User Gaming and Enterprise Application Software.
Red5 is available on AWS Marketplace with instant one click deployment with no upfront costs, pay only as you go, and no termination fees or contracts. For a free trial visit: https://aws.amazon.com/
About Code Creator:
Code Creator deploys fast, elastic and dependable virtual applications for Amazon's Web Service (AWS) with one- click deployment. Code Creator's virtual servers remove much of the work involved in building and deploying solutions for Amazon's Web Service. Code Creator makes it practically effortless for users to install pre-configured cloud application servers and launch them instantaneously removing the technical process and time allotment needed for each new machine. Code Creator also provides technical support and services that many cloud developers need. www.codecreator.com
Contact
Code Creator PR
***@codecreator.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse