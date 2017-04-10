News By Tag
Announcing ExportFeed for WooCommerce to Amazon plugin v1.2.0 Release
Now, create product feed for WooCommerce and sell more effectively! Both-way inventory sync for WooCommerce to Amazon with ExportFeed to make your inventory management and selling on Amazon effective.
With this update, we have included both way inventory sync and Amazon order sync to Woocommerce.
What are the benefits of using a plugin with Inventory Sync and Order Sync Feature?
1. You never make mistakes on when to re-order new stock.
2. You have an accurate track of when and how much should you order from the manufacturer.
3. You never over-sell or under-sell from the marketplace or your WooCommerce store.
4. You maintain healthy seller score and secure "buy now box" with these features.
5. You ship your orders to the buyers in a timely manner so can have repeated customers.
Regardless of all the functionalities provided by any tool or software, if it is not backed up by extensive support or really easy user interface; creating feeds, sending them out to marketplaces or getting any benefit from them is next to impossible.
For this reason, ExportFeed has also incorporated a really easy user interface along with this release of the amazon plugin for WooCommerce platform. If you click on the help link at the top right corner of this plugin on your WordPress admin, you will be intuitively guided through the feed creation process.
These are the added benefits of using ExportFeed plugin for WooCommerce to Amazon but the other features that are provided with ExportFeed are:
· 1. Easily install and integrate WooCommerce shop with Amazon marketplace.
· 2. Create specific product feed by applying filters on SKU, Brand, Price, category and keywords.
· 3. Add custom attributes to product feeds as per your selling and feed requirements.
· 4. Mention discounts or other modify product title by using simple commands in feed only.
· 5. Add tracking parameters in the product URL on feeds by using different rules.
· 6. Use Advanced commands provided by ExportFeed to optimize product feed performance.
· 7. And a lot of other feed management operations which you can take information with our friendly support team.
If you haven't tried ExportFeed yet, we recommend you to check out the usefulness of it for yourself, instead of just taking our words for it. And if you have any suggestions, feel free to communicate with us through live chat at: http://www.exportfeed.com/
