AppPerfect Monitoring and Testing Products
AppPerfect Agentless Monitor
AppPerfect Agentless Monitor is a new generation of monitoring tools that do not follow the legacy agents-based approach to monitoring. Unlike most other monitoring systems which require heavy downloads, massive installation/
At the heart of AppPerfect Agentless Monitor is a sophisticated rules engine capable of sensing rule violations within seconds and alerting immediately. The notification server included with the AppPerfect Agentless Monitor is capable of communicating such alerts via its Dashboard UI, email, SMS, a HTML report or any custom notification mechanism you prefer.
AppPerfect Monitors are modules within AppPerfect Monitor Server that provide support and monitor different devices. Currently, the following monitors are available:
· Java/J2EE Monitor: Provides support to monitor performance metrics of Java components present in your application infrastructure.
· Server Monitor: Provides support to monitor your system resources.
· Database Monitor: Provides support for most commonly used databases.
· NoSQL Monitor: Provides support for most commonly used NoSQL databases.
· Web Server Monitor: Provides support to monitor the administrative and performance statistics for an Apache HTTP server and the Microsoft IIS server.
· SNMP Monitor: Provides support for any device that provides an SNMP monitor. Network devices such as routers and switches are the most commonly monitored SNMP devices.
· Ping Monitor: A monitor to automate and manage to ping of any device (machines/routers)
· URL Monitor: A monitor to check the availability of any URL. The URL monitor will fetch response for any URL at regular intervals and will validate the response against validations defined.
· Transaction Monitor: Provides support for transactions monitoring in AppPerfect Load Test.
· Log Monitor: Provides support for monitoring logs for errors and exceptions.
AppPerfect Load Test
AppPerfect Load Test helps you design and simulate usage traffic which can be used to test your application infrastructure for performance, reliability and scalability. AppPerfect Load Test targets the most commonly used application infrastructure:
AppPerfect Load Test can identify a variety of problems in application or software product before going into production.
AppPerfect Web Test
AppPerfect Web Test is a fully Automated Web Functional testing and Regression testing software. Any application accessible via a Web browser can be tested. It is designed for developers as well as QA professionals and provides a rich set of features in an easy-to-use manner that makes developers and QA professionals productive immediately.
At the heart, AppPerfect Web Test provides support for recording Web browser events and replaying them automatically. Automated Web functional testing can save a substantial amount of time and resources that would be otherwise spent on trying to test the system manually
AppPerfect App Test
AppPerfect App Test performs functional testing and regression testing of your Windows/.NET/
AppPerfect Java Code Test
AppPerfect Java Code Test is a static Java code analysis software designed to perform the following two key tasks: Automate Java code review and Enforce Good Java Coding Practices. AppPerfect Code Test analysis your Java and Java Server Pages (JSP) source code and applies over 750 Java coding rules to apply the collective knowledge of leading experts in the Java programming field to your code.
AppPerfect Java Unit Test
AppPerfect Java Unit Test is an automated unit testing system based on JUnit and HtmlUnit framework for automated generation and execution of unit test cases. AppPerfect Java Unit Test performs the following key functions for you:
· Automatically generate unit tests for your source
· Automatically update unit tests as your source changes
· Automatically execute the tests when asked for
· Using AppPerfect Java Unit Test can help developers save a significant amount of time that would otherwise be spent on manually creating and running the tests.
AppPerfect Java Profiler
AppPerfect Java Profiler is a comprehensive Java performance tuning solution with support for Heap Analysis, Thread Analysis, Monitor analysis and Deadlocks detection. AppPerfect Java Profiler diagnoses and resolves performance problems, memory leaks and multi-threading problems in Java or J2EE server applications to ensure the highest level of stability and scalability for applications.
AppPerfect Test Manager
The AppPerfect Test Manager is a Test Automation and Management System. It is designed for users implementing various AppPerfect Web application testing and Java development products. It has a central server with a Web-based UI for accessing various modules in the server
AppPerfect invite you to explore our product offerings so download a free trial copy of the products. AppPerfect adds a great deal of value to your software development efforts and provides significant benefits for your users. If you want to download any of the product then please visit us at visit at http://www.appperfect.com
