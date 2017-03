Agentless Monitor - Monitoring & Alerting Solution - version 15.0 released

agentless_ monitor_ dashboard

-- AppPerfect is happy to announce the release of its new revamped• AM - Major re-design for User Interface.• AM - Enabled Restful services.• AM - Fixed documentation and tutorials.• AM - Added support for monitoring CouchDB (1.x and 2.0)• AM - Added support for monitoring Riak• AM - Added support for monitoring Hazelcast• AM - Added support for monitoring Kafka• AM - Removed support for JRun, SunOne• AM - Added support for monitoring ActiveMQ• AM - Added support for monitoring RabbitMQ• AM - Added support for multiple hosts in cluster monitoring.• AM - Fixed compatibility support to support latest versions of all the monitor types.• AM - Fixed compatibility issues with new OS versions/patches including support for MAC OSX El Capitan.• AM - Fixed most reported bugs.Following is the change log for product from version 14.0 to 14.5• AM - Major re-design for system monitoring module.• AM - Added support for monitoring Tomcat 8.x• AM - Added support for monitoring IBM WebSphere application server 8.5.5• AM - Added support for monitoring JAVA 1.8• AM - Added support for monitoring BEA WebLogic Server 12.1• AM - Added support for monitoring Oracle 12c• AM - Added support for monitoring DB2 10.5• AM - Added support for monitoring Jetty 9.x• AM - Added support for monitoring Cassandra 2.0.14• AM - Added support for monitoring MySQL Server 5.6.24• AM - Added retry handling for success events.• AM - Fixed compatibility support to support latest versions of all the monitor types.• AM - Fixed compatibility issues with new OS versions/patches including support for Windows 10 and MAC OSX Yosemite.• AM - Fixed most reported bugs.the product at http://www.appperfect.com/ products/agentless- monitor.php Visit us at http://www.AppPerfect.com for more details.