Free Tax Assistance Available Online Through the Benefit Bank® of North Carolina
"Tax preparation fees can take a big chunk out of your refund. Keep more of your hard-earned dollars by using a free tax-filing service available through NCFilesFree.org. You qualify if your household income is less than $95,000 for married couples filing jointly or less than $65,000 for individuals filing single. There are no fees or charges! This program is a public service of MDC — a North Carolina nonprofit organization."
Other benefits of using TBB-NC include options to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and register to vote. People can also screen for potential eligibility for work support programs, nutrition and health assistance, and complete certain veterans education benefits forms.
MDC, a nonprofit organization based in Durham, North Carolina, sponsors TBB-NC. For more information, please visit www.NCFilesFree.org. You may find additional resources about free tax assistance services by calling 2-1-1.
MDC Contact
Ralph Gildehaus
Senior Program Director, MDC
rgildehaus@mdcinc.org
919.381.5834
mdcinc.org
Contact
Veronica Kupsa
Senior Creative Copywriter, DitraCreative Media
***@ditracreative.com
