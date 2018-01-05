News By Tag
2nd Fridays GSO to Bring National Recording Artists to Downtown Greensboro
Monthly Event Will Showcase Chart-Topping Entertainers and Local Talent
Friends since childhood, Angel Howze and Dexter Porter have teamed up to use their industry influence in music and entertainment to make their idea a reality for downtown Greensboro's entertainment scene. Howze, the founder of a startup entertainment company in the Greensboro area, is a seasoned actress, stage manager, and casting director. Porter, a music industry veteran whose roots are in artist management and promotion, is the founder of Atlanta-based Osiris South Records, a company that prides itself on working with artists who give back to their communities.
National recording artist Tony Terry and renowned DJ Triple J will kick off the 2nd Fridays GSO launch on Friday, fsbdt January 12 at 9 p.m. at One17 Sofa Bar and Lounge located at 117 North Green Street in Greensboro. Terry is known as a soulful, hit-making crooner whose voice has garnered him multiple Billboard chart-topping hits such as "With You," "Forever Yours," and "Everlasting Love". Hosted by 97.1 FM midday radio personality Delyte, each 2nd Fridays GSO event will include live jazz, R&B, soul, and poetry performances. For more information or for tickets, visit 2ndFridaysGSO.eventbrite.com.
About Vmac515
Founded by actress, stage manager, and casting director Angel Howze, Vmac515 is a North Carolina entertainment startup providing stage and production management, casting, and front of house management.
About Osiris South Records
Started in 2009, Osiris South Records is an independent music label based in Atlanta, Georgia. Music industry veteran Dexter Porter, whose roots are in artist management and promotion, formed the company to help independent artists succeed professionally with their music, their brands, and within their communities.
