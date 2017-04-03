News By Tag
Malta Index is Rebranding Today
As part of the rebranding, Malta Index has unveiled a new logo, updated its website design and enhanced the website's functionality.
The new logo clearly represents the service provided by Malta Index. The suitcase represents all those businesses listed on Malta Index, the location marker pointing towards the Maltese Islands indicates that these businesses cater for a Malta based audience whilst the lens represents all those users that are searching within Malta Index to find a business that matches their needs.
The new website design offers a better experience to users though it's more elegant and relevant design. Navigating within the website has never been more intuitive. The functionality of the website has also been enhanced with the main improvement being that to the search box. The new search provides better results thanks to an improved algorithm and to the optional location field that has been added.
To experience the new brand of Malta Index, please visit http://maltaindex.com.
About Malta Index
Founded in 2006, Malta Index is the online business directory of the Maltese Islands. Malta Index iprovides a unique platform to businesses that operate in the Maltese Islands to feature in front of targeted consumers. It is also a great resource for consumers to find the right business that matches their needs. For more information, please visit http://maltaindex.com.
