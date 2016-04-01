News By Tag
2nd volume of Lykens Township History is now available
Sunbury Press has released "History of Lykens Township Volume 2," compiled by the Gratz Historical Society.
About the Book:
Lykens Township is perhaps the largest township in Dauphin County. It borders Mifflin Township on the west, Northumberland County on the north, Schuylkill County on the east, and Short Mountain on the south.
The history of the area as related in Volume Two, begins slightly west of the point where Route 25 meets North Crossroads, at the western edge where Lykens and Mifflin Township meet. North Crossroads runs from Spain, which lies a short distance beyond, and is also part of Lykens Township. From this point the history details the remaining eastward part of the township.
Although there has been some population growth, Lykens Township has remained primarily a rural farming community, retaining its timeless character.
There are histories and many photographs, as well as other information for each of the early homes and families. Also of country schools, the churches, and other historic landmarks.
The book contains a table of contents, also an index to genealogies, in addition to the index of individual names found in the book.
History of Lykens Township Volume 2
• Hardcover
• Publisher: Sunbury Press, Inc. (April 1, 2016)
• Language: English
• ISBN-10: 1620067919
• ISBN-13: 978-1620067918
• Product Dimensions: 8.5 x 1.9 x 11 inches
The Gratz Historical Society (8 W Market St Gratz, PA 17030) is having an open house Saturday April 22 and April 29 featuring the new volume. Copies of Volume 1 are also for sale, as well as other publications related to the community.
COPIES CAN BE PURCHASED FROM THE HISTORICAL SOCIETY or wherever books are sold.
For more information, please see:
http://www.sunburypressstore.com/
Media Contact
Terry Kennedy
8553388359
publicity@sunburypress.com
