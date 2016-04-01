2nd volume of Lykens Township History is now available

Sunbury Press has released "History of Lykens Township Volume 2," compiled by the Gratz Historical Society.

History of Lykens Township Volume 2

Media Contact

Terry Kennedy

8553388359

publicity@sunburypress.com Terry Kennedy8553388359

End

-- Sunbury Press has released, compiled by the Gratz Historical Society.Lykens Township is perhaps the largest township in Dauphin County. It borders Mifflin Township on the west, Northumberland County on the north, Schuylkill County on the east, and Short Mountain on the south.The history of the area as related in, begins slightly west of the point where Route 25 meets North Crossroads, at the western edge where Lykens and Mifflin Township meet. North Crossroads runs from Spain, which lies a short distance beyond, and is also part of Lykens Township. From this point the history details the remaining eastward part of the township.Although there has been some population growth, Lykens Township has remained primarily a rural farming community, retaining its timeless character.There are histories and many photographs, as well as other information for each of the early homes and families. Also of country schools, the churches, and other historic landmarks.The book contains a table of contents, also an index to genealogies, in addition to the index of individual names found in the book.• Hardcover• Publisher: Sunbury Press, Inc. (April 1, 2016)• Language: English• ISBN-10: 1620067919• ISBN-13: 978-1620067918• Product Dimensions: 8.5 x 1.9 x 11 inchesThe Gratz Historical Society (8 W Market St Gratz, PA 17030) is having an open house Saturday April 22 and April 29 featuring the new volume. Copies of Volume 1 are also for sale, as well as other publications related to the community.COPIES CAN BE PURCHASED FROM THE HISTORICAL SOCIETY or wherever books are sold.For more information, please see: