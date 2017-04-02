News By Tag
Increase your Psychic Awareness with Hypnosis? Professor Jay Tee Shows You How
Everyone has Psychic Potential; famous hypnotist says he knows how to bring it out of you!
Have you ever had a friend call you, just as you are thinking about that friend? It's so common that it's considered a cliché. But hidden within this cliché is a grain of truth, according to Professor Jay Tee, the "21st Century Hypnotist."
Professor Jay Tee has just released a new audio hypnosis title, "Psychic Awareness" that is supposed to expand your psychic abilities. Could this be for real?
"I've had people contact me after my hypnosis seminars for years," said the Professor. "They exclaimed that they had increased connections to other people, and that they felt that their psychic powers had increased. Some of them even told me they became psychic by undergoing hypnosis."
Does Jay Tee really believe in psychic powers? Isn't he also sometimes called the "Scientific Hypnotist?"
"Yes, I've been called that," Jay Tee laughed. "I'm generally the skeptical type. But when hundreds of people tell you the same thing, it's hard not to wonder what's going on. I'm still undecided, but if psychic powers are real, then they reside inside the unconscious portion of our mind… and working with the unconscious is what hypnosis is all about!"
So the Professor says he set out to purposely create and improve whatever psychic powers might be lurking inside his client's minds. Did he work on volunteers, and did they know what was going on?
"Yes, I had several dozen 'guinea pigs,' but they knew exactly what I was doing before we started." Jay Tee chuckled out loud. "I'm very ethical in how I treat my clients, online or in person, and I never lie to them."
Well, what were the results? Did it work?
"In the beginning it was hard, because I had little idea which way to take the experiments in order to have success. But I persevered and created a method that boosts the client's perception of certain events. Yes, I must say that I've now developed a method that works rather well.
Does every client who wants to improve their psychic powers have to come to see you at home in Kobe, Japan?
"No, not at all!" Jay Tee explained. "I do most of my business through Online Hypnotherapy, and my new program called Psychic Awareness is the one we've been talking about. This month I've just released an audio hypnosis version available as an MP3 download or a CD mailed to the customer, too. I want to help create as many good psychics as I can. Who knows? I might be doing the world a world of good."
Want to become more psychic, or make some other mental changes? Professor Jay Tee can be easily found by searching Google, or simply visit his website at http://superunconscious.com
