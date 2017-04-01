Veconinter introduces innovations at Intermodal South America 2017

Representatives from local and head offices joined together for the event

-- São Paulo, Brazil:was one of almost 700 exhibiting companies that participated again in the most important logistics fair in Latin America, the Intermodal South America 2017, held in São Paulo.The 23rd edition of Intermodal South America took place in the Transamerica ExpoCenter between 4 – 6 April. More than 48,000 people and companies from 25 countries engaged in logistics, transport and international trade showed and observed the latest innovations and solutions.On this occasion, the fair was the best setting for Veconinter to reveal its new brand identity and logo, with representatives from Brazil's offices and head offices.In this sense, the new company's approach aims to strengthen the alliance between Veconinter and the key players from the shipping and logistics industry in order to optimize their operations and international trade across the world.At the same time, the Veconinter staff had the chance to introduce the latest innovations, such as new features of the mobile applicationand the upgrade of the web applications, which adds an online request control tool and allows secure online payments.Just as Veconinter, other companies that attended the event as exhibitors were CMA CGM, DB Shenker, DHL, Hapag-Lloyd, Kuehne + Nagel, Maersk Line, MSC, Panalpina, among others.For the rest of the year, Veconinter intends to continue to make important investments in the field of technology and integration with new markets, with the main goal of expanding its services beyond the American continent.is a leading company founded in 1988, specialized in the administrative management of billing and collections for the maritime industry that offers an integrated operational process to intermodal equipment. The organization has offices in more than 14 countries and serves as a reference for the sector, based on its technological innovation, quality processes and total satisfaction of the clients. Veconinter works with ten of the largest shipping lines worldwide.Patricia Ilija+58 (212) 9764269 Ext. 340Arianna Paredes+58 (212) 9764269 Ext. 395Twitter: @VeconinterFacebook: VeconinterLinkedIn: VeconinterGoogle Plus: VeconinterYoutube: Veconinter Intermodal