Veconinter unveils its new brand identity and logo

The evolved brand was launched during the Intermodal South America 2017 in Brazil

Veconinter' new logo

Contact

Arianna Paredes

***@veconinter.com.ve Arianna Paredes

End

-- Today´s shipping industry should be able to meet the challenges of digital transformation in order to enhance effectiveness, security, and productivity in global trade.As a business's key contributor for shipping lines and NVOCC's, Veconinter launches its new identity in one of the most important events of the sector -the Intermodal South America 2017 in Brazil- to reflect its forward-thinking approach and global spirit.The new branding was designed by Landor Associates, a global leader in brand consulting and design, with offices in some major cities worldwide. The agency had the mission to build a strong brand around the company's specialized services that offered total control over the administrative processes that compose the complex logistics chain.Veconinter' CEO Leonardo Brea Matute said, "Our new logo better communicates what Veconinter stands for. The new visual elements express our forward-thinking mindset without forgetting our heritage and also integrating our vision as an ally for our clients, with the know-how, digital tools, and a specialized team with 29 years of experienceThe new logo is a modern and simplified version of Veconinter's previous image with a variation of the traditional red and blue. It consists of has a strong starting point that keeps growing into a V shape, reflecting the company's strength and business growth. The colors intersection reveals adaptation to market's challenges and commitment to international expansion.Veconinter' Communications Manager Patricia Ilija explained the concept behind the company's brand makeover: "We wanted to show that our main driver is based on supporting our clients and providing innovative solutions to break down barriers together. Through technology, we´ll allow our customers access to real-time information and control, giving you peace of mind and security.The company is continuously improving its technological platform, including the integration of SAP software to its operations, new features for Veconinter's mobile application VecoGo!, an automated batch invoicing agreement with Paypal, and the upgrade of the web app VecoAccess, which allows customers to check updated information about rates and free days, make online payments, container tracking, among other features.The new brand identity will be introduced across all products and services that Veconinter offers, including a new website design, mobile app look and feel, communications, etc.The Intermodal South America will take place in São Paulo, Brazil until April 6.About Veconinter:Veconinter is a leading company founded in 1988, specialized in the administrative management of billing and collections for the maritime industry that offers an integrated operational process to intermodal equipment. The organization has offices in more than 14 countries and serves as a reference for the sector, based on its technological innovation, quality processes and total client's satisfaction. Veconinter works with ten of the largest shipping lines worldwide.For more information about Veconinter, please visit www.veconinter.comMedia Contact:Arianna Paredes+58 (212) 9764269 Ext. 395Patricia Ilija+58 (212) 9764269 Ext. 340Twitter: @VeconinterFacebook: VeconinterLinkedIn: VeconinterGoogle Plus: VeconinterYoutube: Veconinter Intermodal