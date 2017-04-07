News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Amplify the look of your dining table with different types of dining chairs
1. Arm Chair: As the name implies, arm chairs are the seats that provide space to rest arms. Typically, found at the head of the dining table, they provide a formal look to the room. Arm dining chairs can be fully upholstered or made of all wood, plastic, or metal. Often contrasting arm chairs are used to create a statement, though you can also find arm chairs that match the side chairs.
2. Side Chair: This is a standard dining chair which is without arms and sits along the edge of the dining table. Side chairs can have upholstered seats but are not entirely covered and though, in some casual dining tables, they can also be found at the head of the table.
3. Parsons Chair: The parsons dining chair can complement nearly all style decor because of its clean and simple design. It can also be upholstered in fabrics ranging from simple leather to linen and stylish patterned or tufted.
4. Ladderback Chair: A ladder back dining chair features horizontal wooden slats evenly spaced along the back of the chair. It is a traditional style chair, but depending upon the material and details, it can fit into country or transitional style decor.
5. Windsor Chair: This traditional style dining chair provides a country or casual feel with its old English-style spindle legs and back. The back of these dining chairs can be bowed or hoped.
6. Mission or Shaker Dining Chair: This type of dining chair feature clean lines and no extra details. Mission dining chairs are made of wood and have simple, straight vertical and horizontal lines. Some Shaker style chair backs can feature curved panels.
7. Coastal dining chair: As the name implies, coastal dining chairs are meant to provide a seaside feeling and are made up of unstained wood. Lighter tones and a relaxed air comes into play with these chairs.
8. Wicker dining chair: This kind of chair is mostly preferred for garden use, but the durable material can reach the upper levels of luxury, depending on build quality and style.
Knowing various types of dining chair, you must be having the urge to buy the beautiful and stylish furniture piece. So have a happy and excellent purchase.
At Wooden Street, you will get all the varieties of chairs at an affordable price. They guarantee the best quality of dining chairs in all the latest designs and colours so that everyone can find their match. They also offer the customization facility and interior design service along with free installation services to their customers as an advantage. You can have a look at their collection at https://www.woodenstreet.com/
Dining chairs are durable, lightweight, affordable and can be used indoors or outdoors and offers a variety of choices. They are sturdy and elegant and provide ample seating space. There is nothing more relaxing and enjoying a meal with friends and families while sitting on a beautiful and stylish dining chair. So add a life to the dining table by purchasing elegant and wonderful dining chairs.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 07, 2017