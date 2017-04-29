News By Tag
Armyworm, aquaculture and other exciting and interactive workshops and demos at Agritech Expo Zambia
The upcoming Agritech Expo at GART in Chisamba will once again offer free workshops offering practical advice as well as live demonstrations to help farmers combat challenges such as the armyworm and explore new technologies.
Armyworm and aquaculture
The Armyworm Combat Workshop will take place on Saturday, 29 April and will provide an opportunity for agri institutions and all scale farmers to take part in discussions and contribute to creating an effective battle plan to avoid a similar crisis in the future. The session will be led by Dr Anton Chapoto, Director of Research at the Indaba Agriculture Policy Research Institute (IAPRI).
The Aquaculture Development Association of Zambia (ADAZ), a supporting association of Agritech Expo Zambia, are amongst the experts who will address farmers during the free workshops at the event. "With the deficit in supply of fish by the local market, and the inability by capture fisheries to meet the demand for fish, only through fish farming as a business shall we meet this demand," says Mulolwa Simposya, ADAZ Acting Executive Manager. He adds "the aquaculture sector has a very high potential for alleviating poverty for many small scale farmers while increasing the sector's contribution to the national GDP."
Agritech Expo Zambia workshops programme:
Commercial Farmers Focus Day workshops, Thursday, 27 April
Theme: Advancing commercial farming through financial support and innovation
Topics:
- Integrated, low risk crop protection solutions
- Cash flow based solutions
- Breakthrough microbial formulations
- Key fundamentals of finance and farm management
Interactive training workshops: Friday, 28 April – Saturday, 29 April
Theme: Shaping today's farmers through smarter additions
Topics:
- Sustainable disease management
- Financial skills
- Advanced crop nutrition
- Increasing crop productivity
- Effects of nitrogen on yield
- Poultry broiler and layer houses
- Generate energy from chicken waste
- Integrating fish farming with conventional crops
Armyworm Combat workshop: Saturday, 29 April
Theme: Arresting the armyworm's evolved nature to revive the agri economy's livelihood
Topics:
- Natural orientation:
- Panel discussion: Identifying battle plans to defeat the armyworm parasite
Agritech Expo's live machinery and product demonstrations are always very popular with all farmers and this year include the 4x4 vehicle test track, mowing and baling demos, the sprayers arena as well as live planting demonstrations.
In the heart of Zambia's agri-hub
Last year the event drew a record-breaking attendance of 17 605 visitors. This year even more small-scale, emerging and commercial farmers are expected to descend on the GART research farm in the heart of Zambia's agri-hub, where the latest farming products and services will be showcased. The three-day expo will furthermore feature an even greater international presence with international pavilions from Germany, Zimbabwe, Czech Republic, the Netherlands, the UK and France already confirmed.
As in previous years, Agritech Expo enjoys extensive support from the agri industry with well-known suppliers AFGRI and John Deere returning as platinum sponsors again. Confirmed gold sponsors are Action Auto, Agricon, BHBW, Case Construction, Case Agriculture, Gourock and SARO.
Multi-award winning Agritech Expo
Agritech Expo Zambia recently won two coveted awards at the AAXO ROAR Organiser and Exhibitor Awards in Johannesburg which honour excellence in the exhibition and events industry on the continent. Agritech Expo won for Best Trade & Consumer Exhibition +12000 sqm and for Distinction in Social Responsibility.
The expo has an outreach programme at the local Golden Valley Basic School, where, with the assistance of numerous event sponsors, it is assisting the school with much needed infrastructure upgrades, equipment supplies and management of the school's farm.
Agritech Expo Zambia is owned by the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) and is organised by Spintelligent, leading Cape Town-based trade exhibition and conference organiser, and the African office of Clarion Events Ltd, based in the UK. Other well-known agri events by Spintelligent include Agritech Expo Tanzania and Agribusiness Congress East Africa.
Agritech Expo Zambia 2017:
Dates: 27-29 April 2017
Location: Gart Research Centre, Chisamba, Zambia
