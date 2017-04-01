The Great Game London Treasure Hunt Idea

 
Industry News





An exciting but specific London treasure hunt idea is the race feature.
 
 
CHEROKEE, Iowa - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Stuck for London Treasure Hunt ideas? Look no further than The Great Game! London's newest treasure hunt has only been operating for less than a year but it already has the capitals amateur detectives talking. Its unique treasure hunt ideas include a mixture of classic orienteering with code breaking and puzzle solving, not to mention a few tricky riddles thrown in. We try to include specific London treasure hunt ideas as much as possible such as using some of its many famous landmarks to decipher the clues and show you the way. Other examples of our treasure hunt ideas are riddles which once solved direct you where to go and cryptic directions in a code.

Perhaps its greatest treasure hunt idea is the Codebreaker; this is a modern twist on the classic X marks the spot on a pirate treasure map. During the hunt detectives are asked to keep a look out for certain pictures shown in the Codebreaker. Once found they are required to note down what letters/numbers are blanked out in the picture. These are then used at the end to draw an X on the map with the co-ordinates and locate the treasure which is an historic pub. The prize is 20% off your food and drink bill! The photos make you look at London in a different way looking for things other than just the tourist sites this London treasure hunt idea makes The Great Game the perfect way to explore the hidden side to the city less visited by tourists.

Currently we have two exciting locations in London; our original- The City of London, starting from the steps of The Royal Exchange building opposite Bank tube station and our latest treasure hunt- Westminster starting from the foot of the famous Big Ben next to Westminster tube station.

An exciting but specific London treasure hunt idea is the race feature. The two London locations; The City of London and Westminster both have two routes, at each location the routes start at the same location and finish in the same pub. They are of equal length thus enabling teams to race each other- just make sure you have a drink waiting for the losing team!

We are proud to put all these London treasure hunt ideas (http://www.escapeyourcity.co.uk/) in one pack giving you the detectives and treasure hunters an actual treasure map. This is the classic treasure hunt idea – can you find your way to the treasure? There's only one way to find out.

For more treasure hunt ideas, The Great Game can be found several cities across the UK up north as far as Edinburgh and down south as low as Brighton check out the website for details www.escapeyourcity.co.uk.

The Great Game is a constantly developing and evolving so if you have any treasure hunt ideas or specific London treasure hunt ideas please email info@escapeyourcity.co.uk we'd love to hear from you and who knows it might just be included in our next hunt!

Contact
The Great Game
07841471294
info@escapeyourcity.co.uk
