The Great Game London Treasure Hunt Idea
An exciting but specific London treasure hunt idea is the race feature.
Perhaps its greatest treasure hunt idea is the Codebreaker;
Currently we have two exciting locations in London; our original- The City of London, starting from the steps of The Royal Exchange building opposite Bank tube station and our latest treasure hunt- Westminster starting from the foot of the famous Big Ben next to Westminster tube station.
The two London locations; The City of London and Westminster both have two routes, at each location the routes start at the same location and finish in the same pub. They are of equal length thus enabling teams to race each other- just make sure you have a drink waiting for the losing team!
We are proud to put all these London treasure hunt ideas (http://www.escapeyourcity.co.uk/
For more treasure hunt ideas, The Great Game can be found several cities across the UK up north as far as Edinburgh and down south as low as Brighton check out the website for details www.escapeyourcity.co.uk.
The Great Game is a constantly developing and evolving so if you have any treasure hunt ideas or specific London treasure hunt ideas please email info@escapeyourcity.co.uk we'd love to hear from you and who knows it might just be included in our next hunt!
The Great Game
07841471294
info@escapeyourcity.co.uk
