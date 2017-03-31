News By Tag
All Donna Leon's Guido Brunetti Books in Best Reading Order
Inspector Guido Brunetti Best Reading Order Checklist With Story Summaries - New and Updated
Donna Leon is one of the most popular writers of our time and her character, Guido Brunetti has achieved a popularity, possibly even beyond that of his creator.
If you are a Donna Leon and Guido Brunetti fan and have already read some of the novels, you'll appreciate the clarity this small book offers. It is more than just a list; it's an invitation to enjoy the series in proper order and to see the basic story outline before purchasing or reading (just in case you've already read it before).
Readers no longer have to risk missing a book or reading a story out of order. Here's the way to make sure you enjoy the Inspector Brunetti series to it's fullest.
The book has been written is three separate sections. The first section gives you all the books and stories, in proper order, with short summaries. The second section can be used as a checklist to keep track of your progress. And with the third section you can easily order any books you're missing directly from Amazon.
Made for Kindle
Books and stories listed by publication date
Each is shown with their numerical place in the series
Every book and story includes a short summary
At the end of this quick reference guide is a simple checklist of all the Jack Reacher books and stories. Use your Kindle highlighting feature to keep track of the stories you've read.
With links to purchase, directly from Amazon, any books you might have missed this book is a great companion guide for any Inspector Guido Brunetti fan.
This reading guide was written for the Donna Leon and Inspector Brunetti fan and was published by Old Town Publishing.
Purchasers of the book are entitled to receive free copies each time the material updated.
