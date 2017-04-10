Country(s)
Industry News
Evolve IP Announces Availability of the Global Evolved Office (GEO)
The Cloud Services Company™ Continues Global Expansion With New Product Offering and Support and Development Office
WAYNE, Pa. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Evolve IP, The Cloud Services Company™, today announced the release of the Global Evolved Office (GEO), its international Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) product suite. GEO provides the same feature rich calling experience as Evolve IP's cloud communications services for users in the United States including LNP (Local Number Portability)
In addition to GEO, Evolve IP provides DID services to users in an additional 30 countries across Europe, Asia, and Central and South America. For businesses with locations that fall outside of the core footprint, Evolve IP delivers a unique international hybrid model allowing for nearly ubiquitous coverage for customers all around the globe. The approach leverages existing local dial tone with an Evolve IP gateway and SBC on-site, effectively creating a local POP. Meanwhile, all features, signaling and user management continue to be serviced from the Evolve IP cloud.
Additionally, to support the technology, increase intellectual property development and grow Evolve IP's international footprint, Evolve IP has entered into a definitive agreement to expand its existing software development and customer support teams into Tel Aviv, Israel.
"We have been actively expanding our international capabilities over the last two years and are very excited by the growth opportunities that GEO will provide," said Guy Fardone, President and Founding Partner of Evolve IP. "To date, we've supported these initiatives through innovative product development and the next phase is an extension to the geographies where our customers have led us. We're looking forward to providing additional coverage options and data centers both organically and through M&A activities."
One of the nation's fastest growing cloud companies, Evolve IP provides cloud services in virtually every industry including: healthcare, legal, insurance, banking, technology, travel, veterinary medicine and retail and to some of the world's most recognizable brands. The company's Evolve IP OneCloudTM solution allows organizations to migrate multiple cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: virtual servers, virtual desktops, disaster recovery, IP phone systems / unified communications, contact centers and more.
ABOUT EVOLVE IP
Evolve IP is The Cloud Services Company™. Designed from the beginning to provide organizations with a unified option for cloud services, Evolve IP enables decision-makers to migrate all or select IT technologies to its award-winning cloud platform. Evolve IP's combination of security, stability, scalability, and lower total cost of ownership is fundamentally superior to outdated legacy systems and other cloud offerings. Today the company's services, including virtual servers, virtual desktops, disaster recovery, IP phone systems / unified communications, contact centers and more, are deployed by more than 1,300 commercial business accounts with a combined 130,000+ users, licensed seats and managed end points. Visit www.EvolveIP.net for more information.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 10, 2017