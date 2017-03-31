News By Tag
Jill Muenich named to ICCFA Educational Foundation Board
The purpose of the ICCFA Educational Foundation is to support the association's educational programs through scholarships.
"I am honored and humbled to join the ICCFA Educational Foundation as a Trustee. The association is rooted in building the foundation of our industry; its mission is to provide educational resources that advance and enhance professional development to emerging leaders in our industry," said Muenich.
Muenich brings more than 25 years of experience in both the insurance and marketing industries.
About ICCFA Educational Foundation
The purpose of the International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association (ICCFA) Educational Foundation is to make education accessible to the profession's future leaders. This is done through scholarships awarded to applicants to make it possible for them to attend the annual ICCFA University and the annual ICCFA Wide World of Sales Conference. Learn about the ICCFA Educational Foundation at: https://www.iccfa.com/
About ICCFA
Composed of more than 9,100 cemeteries, funeral homes, crematories, memorial designers and related businesses worldwide, the ICCFA serves and supports its members through benefits designed to increase their management proficiency and improve their businesses. To learn more about ICCFA, go to: https://www.iccfa.com/
About NGL
Since 1910, National Guardian Life Insurance Company (https://www.nglic.com/
National Guardian Life Insurance Company is not affiliated with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America a/k/a The Guardian or Guardian Life.
