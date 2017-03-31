News By Tag
Woodbury University Names Angella Nazarian Class of 2017 Graduation Speaker
Academic, Conference Organizer, Best-Selling Author and Entrepreneur is Public Champion of Women's Personal Growth and Innovation
The best-selling author of Life as a Visitor and Pioneers of the Possible: Celebrating Visionary Women of the World, Nazarian was a professor of psychology and faculty member at Mount Saint Mary's College, California State University/Long Beach, and Los Angeles Valley College for more than a decade. Her workshops and seminars on women's personal growth, innovation and leadership have received wide acclaim. Nazarian has been a keynote speaker at such national forums as the YPO-WPO Global Leadership Conference and the YPO Women's LEAN IN Conference, a panelist at the Milken Global Conference on Visionary Women Entrepreneurs and Visionary Women in Social Enterprise. She served as a delegate at Newsweek/The Daily Beast's "Women in the World" conference and was a speaker during the World Leadership Forum Mexico City.
Nazarian is co-founder and president of Visionary Women
"As noted editor Tina Brown has said of Angella, her work illuminates the power and potential of women through mesmerizing stories of groundbreakers and harbingers of change," said Dr. David Steele-Figueredo, Woodbury University President. "Through her writing, organizational work and public speaking, she lives her mantra of 'inspire, create, exchange.' It is in that spirit that Woodbury is so delighted to welcome her as this year's graduation speaker."

Nazarian serves on the Parent Advisory Board at Stanford University and the Iranian American Women's Leadership Conference Advisory Board, and is a past trustee at Brentwood School. She is active in Women Moving Millions (http://www.womenmovingmillions.org/)
About Woodbury University
Founded in 1884, Woodbury University is one of the oldest institutions of higher education in Southern California. The university ranks 15th among the nation's "25 Colleges That Add the Most Value," according to Money Magazine, and is a 2016-17 College of Distinction. Woodbury is a finalist for the General Community Service Award, a part of the 2015 President's Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll recognition program. With campuses in Burbank/Los Angeles and San Diego, the university offers bachelor's degrees from the School of Architecture, School of Business, School of Media, Culture & Design, and College of Liberal Arts, along with a Master of Business Administration, Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Science in Architecture. The San Diego campus offers Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Landscape Architecture degrees, as well as a Master of Science in Architecture, Real Estate Development. Visit woodbury.edu for more information.
Media Contact
Ken Greenberg
Edge Communications, Inc.
(323) 469-3397
ken@edgecommunicationsinc.com
