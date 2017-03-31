News By Tag
Axalta Coating Systems Recognized by General Motors as a 2016 Supplier of the Year Winner
GM recognized 118 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or brought new innovations to the company. The announcement represented the most suppliers GM has recognized since debuting the Supplier of the Year event in 1992. This is the third consecutive year Axalta has received the award.
"We are focused on building positive supplier relationships, bringing new, customer-centric innovations to GM and being the OEM of choice among suppliers," said Steve Kiefer, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "The companies we recognize tonight not only have brought innovation, they delivered it with the quality our customers deserve."
More than half of the suppliers are repeat winners from 2015.
Winning suppliers were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives and selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Indirect Purchasing, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.
"For the third consecutive year, Axalta's global team is honored to accept this prestigious recognition from GM," said Steve Markevich, Axalta Executive Vice President and President of Transportation Coatings and Greater China. "Axalta looks forward to building upon our long-standing relationship with GM and continuing to deliver exciting colors, long lasting durability, and world class innovation that GM and our customers around the world deserve."
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
General Motors Co.and its partners produce vehicles in 30 countries, and the company has leadership positions in the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Opel, Vauxhall and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com
