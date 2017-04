Akick Software's Launch of Free Document Converter Software is really awesome

The Akick Document Converter Software Free Download can help to convert files into multiple forms. This tool developed by Akick Software is for the purpose of bringing easy file conversions.

--launches Document converter software. This tool is used to convert files into formats such as DOC, DOCX, PPTX, PDF, WPS, Word, HTML, etc. It minimizes manual effort and easily converts images, pdfs, and documents into desired formats. The OCR feature of the software converts images and printed text into editable forms. Conversion takes place quickly while the quality is also kept high. Its interface is very impressive and handy.This tool works on all OS as it is built to be compatible on all platforms. From the security angle too, it is safe from recent viruses, threats and malicious codes. That is why it stays secure and can easily convert unlimited documents to multiple other formats. Upgrades are also made in its PDF and JPEG creation algorithms. It also allows converting a source code to html file. So, it is recommended toPrevious bugs are fixed that makes it an amazing tool. On completing setup installation, user-profile activation and registration become essential. After that, with a single click files get converted to the desired format. A PDF gets easily converted to DOCX and other forms as may be required. Being a single click converter, this tool eases transformation of documents to different types. So, go for theThere are several options made available on this tool. File locking, unlocking, splitting, and merging are made possible. It stays compatible on several window platforms such as 7/8/Vista/XP. This is how the tool can be used without lags. File conversion takes place instantly and brings instant changes in forms as may be the requirement of the user. So, office work and personal work can be carried out with ease as replication of the same file into multiple types is made possible.The content of the converted document remains same and unaltered. Templates, alignment and images remain unaltered and appear in the same way as seen in the original document. Also, now a pdf file can be converted into editable forms such as docx, xls, ppt, html and others. The software can easily create editable files that can be used to prepare large composed files. So,'s launch of converter tool is highly admired in the industry.For More Info: https://www.akick.com/ document-converter.html