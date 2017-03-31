News By Tag
Space Junk Design Team Takes on Nerdy Challenges
"My first impressions of the script," she said, "were not at all what I had imagined they would be from the title. The story was not only compelling, but incorporates that science fiction feel with familiar references that make you actually feel like this story could be happening in your own town. Cody (Goulder) did a wonderful job with making the characters authentic and real."
Originally from the Hopi Reservation in Northern Arizona, Jaren Navenma is an actor, writer and designer. Recent credits include Runt in Blacklisters, Lennox in Macbeth, Costume Design for Quest for Claus: The Musical, and Last Minute, featured in Brelby's Night of Shorts.
"After the first read through," said set designer Navenma, "and after my sides recovered from all the laughing, I thought this wasn't just a typical comical, apartment romp. It has a whole lot of heart in it thanks to the playwright. It comes from a place of experience which grounds the story and the characters despite the odd situation."
Clayton Caufman is a company member at Brelby, a director of Results May Vary, and one half of The Radio Improv Project. He says he is "thrilled to be a part of bringing this new work to life."
"My first impression of the show was that it is a well-written piece with believable and likable characters,"
"Some of the challenges in the show," Huston said, "as always with designing costumes, have been the specifics. Looking for that dress that is the "right" shade of blue, or asking 5+ friends if they have a Hazmat suit at their disposal you could borrow. It's apart of the theatre community, and looking for specific pieces brings people together because every other designer has been in your shoes before."
Navenma chimed in, "My biggest challenge has been making sure that this place feels real. That this apartment and everything that lives in it has been lived in and used."
"One of the biggest challenges,"
"I think people should come see the show because I think everyone can relate to a character in some way, Huston concluded. "Whether you're a guy who everyone assumes is lazy because of how he dresses, or if you're someone who's gone back and forth with an ex a million times. I think this show can take you back to those moments that you had experienced, with a few giggles thrown in there."
Navenma is less philosophical. "It's a fun show! Period. It's funny, the people are funny, the situation is funny. Plus, there is space stuff and nerdy references. Ok, now period."
Caufman thinks, "people should come see this show because it will make you laugh while also making you feel the sadness of heartache, and the love of friendship."
Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.
Space Junk plays April 7-8, 14-15, 21-22 at 7:30pm and April 9, 15 at 2pm. Tickets are available by visiting the official web sit e at brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $15 per performance. Admission to Space Junk is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription:
