DMI Survey Reveals UK Retailers Lagging Behind Europe and USA In Mobile Experience
Secret Shoppers Outline Gap in Customer Expectation and Retail Reality
UK top ten retailers (average score 52/240)
1. Asda
2. Harvey Nichols
3. Debenhams
4. Argos
5. Waitrose
6. Morrisons
7. Harrods
8. B&Q
9. Boots
10. John Lewis
Continentual Europe top ten retailers (average score 66/240)
1. Massimo Dutti
2. Leroy Merlin
3. Clas Ohlson
4. IKEA
5. Migros
6. DIA
7. H&M
8. Elgiganten
9. Mango
10. Tous
Key findings
· Gap between UK, Continential Europe and USA widening: While some UK retailers maintain comparable scores in the global rankings there's a large disparity between the regional average scores demonstrating the growing gap between customer expectation and mobile experience. The average score in the USA was 107/240 – more than double the UK score. US retailers have created a clear competitive advantage in meeting and exceeding customer needs. UK retailers are hampered by legacy IT: underinvestment has caused them to fall behind at the exact time that mobile adoption has sky rocketed.
· Mobile Reliants' needs not met: The Mobile Reliants audience (those who regularly use their mobile in store, have 3+ retails apps on their smart phone and make purchases via mobile) remains the primary target for in-store experiences, yet brands are underserving them today.
· Laggards: There were some surprising names on the list of UK companies falling far behind in the mobile race. Well known brands from across the supermarket, department store, clothing and homewares sectors had scores several points below the country average, demonstrating a lack of awareness of customer's mobile needs.
· Store's mobile capabilities directly effects sales: as part of a 2,400 person survey into shopper behaviour and requirements, DMI research found that 56% of respondents would be more likely to make a purchase when shopping in-store from retailers who offered mobile features shoppers' most desired. The figure rose to 76% amongst the mobile reliants segment. In addition, 81% of mobile reliants said they would have a more positive view of a brand.
Magnus Jern, Chief Innovation Officer, said:
"It's fascinating to see the variety of retailers included in the top ten: from high end to budget outlets, from homewares to supermarkets and clothing. It demonstrates that good customer service isn't dependent on price point, but rather a thorough understanding of customer's needs. Outside of the top ten there is a significant gap in scores between the haves and have-nots. Those who provide a quality mobile experience will continue to achieve higher revenue, customer satisfaction and have better insights and data across channels."
Methodology
DMI conducted research of 2,400 European shoppers to find out they found most important in physical and online shopping. This research, conducted by Qualtrics for DMI, evaluated current behaviours on mobile as well as future desires. Following these findings, DMI secret shoppers visited 60 stores and explored using the mobile apps while in the store to compare experiences. Six categories were examined: pricing; inventory; product reviews & advice; personalization;
About DMI:
DMI, the world's first end-to-end mobility company, combines all the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business through mobility, DMI has expertise in mobile strategy, UX, web, and app development, omni-channel commerce, brand and marketing, big data management and analytics, and secure device and app management. Additional information is available at dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.
