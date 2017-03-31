News By Tag
10 Reasons Why You Should Use A Distributor
The UK's leading distributor of power electronic components, GD Rectifiers talks about the benefits of using official distributors
With their focus on design engineering, distributors work hard to understand client needs and have endless access to products around the globe from the World's leading manufacturers, making them the preferred method to buying electronic components.
1. Get the right product at the right price
1. Get the right product at the right price

Distributors are able to buy components in bulk and secure the best possible pricing from manufacturers, and in most cases they receive supported pricing on the product range if they are an official distributor. Distributors have good relationships with product and inventory teams to ensure they have access to the full product range, including upcoming product launches and that they can get the best prices and lead times for them.
2. Receive dedicated customer service and account management
2. Receive dedicated customer service and account management

Distributors offer a seamless customer service process from the quote right the way through to delivery.
3. Use your distributor as a knowledge centre
Engineers need distributors that provide devices and the design ecosystem including: tools, dev kits and modules required to implement solutions. Engineers also need distributors that can provide the knowledge and sometimes the inspiration that will help them find the best approach, the best technology and the best price. GD Rectifiers works closely with engineers, buyers and purchasers to share their knowledge and experience within the industry, they offer technical advice 24/7 and can build customised designs to meet specific requirements.
4. Wide Product Range
4. Wide Product Range

Distributors stock and have access to a wide range of products from the world's largest manufacturers. They are often referred to as a 'one stop shop' because ordering through one is easy, time and cost efficient and speeds up the products time-to-market.
5. Personalised experience
Distributors create a personalised experience for clients by offering product suggestions, alternatives for obsolete parts or higher efficiency parts to increase performance. GD Rectifiers also reminds clients that their call-off order is running low so they know when to top up and when they can buy their products at the best price.
6. Improved communication
6. Improved communication

Distributors act as a middleman for engineers, buyers and purchasers, they are tasked with sourcing the products at the best prices with the fastest lead time which allows Buyers to focus on other elements of their role.
7. Purchasing Solutions
Distributors have a wide range of knowledge and can provide purchasing solutions to the industry. They can design custom solutions, they can offer technical advice on projects and they can offer more suitable parts within budget. GD Rectifiers acts as your personal shopper, guaranteeing you get the best possible price and provides guidance and support every step of the way.
8. Added Value
8. Added Value

By using a distributor as a one stop shop, it provides a client with more buying power, they are able to negotiate further discounts because of the volume of stock that is being ordered.
9. Time to market counts
9. Time to market counts

Distributors move quickly, they speak to the manufacturers daily to ensure they are being quoted the best possible price so they are able to provide a real-time quote as and when the customer initially makes their request. The quoting process can usually take 2-3 days factoring in busy schedules and time differences across the multiple countries.
10. Extension to your business
10. Extension to your business

Distributors work as an extension to your business, with their knowledge and expertise they are able to secure the best price, lead-time and product at your disposal.
GD Rectifiers is a Global Manufacturer and Distributor of products, services and solutions to commercial and industrial users of power electronic components. GD Rectifiers has over 50 years of extensive experience across a large range of markets, specialising in new and current technologies for industrial power control applications. An extensive product offering has built GD Rectifiers exceptional reputation as the go-to power specialist with innovative experience across: Aviation, Automotive, Rail, Medical, Industrial and Electronics markets.
GD Rectifiers are an ISO 9001:2008
www.gdrectifiers.co.uk
