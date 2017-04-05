News By Tag
Carol Sankar will be the keynote presenter at The Evolving Leader Conference
The Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership is a global executive leadership firm, which focuses on increasing the presence of women in c-level professions and business. Their work has been featured on TEDx, Forbes, CareerBuilder, Women in Government and more.
Carol Sankar, founder, will discuss the presence of women leaders, value and negotiation in the workplace. The primary takeaway from the presentation will be to give women leaders the tools to increase their value & presence by owning their seat at the table and expanding their visibilty in leadership & business.
For more details, visit www.theconfidencefactorforwomen.com
About Carol Sankar: Carol Sankar is a high level business consultant and the founder of The Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership (http://www.theconfidencefactorforwomen.com/
