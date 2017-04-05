 
Carol Sankar will be the keynote presenter at The Evolving Leader Conference

 
 
NEW YORK - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Carol Sankar, founder of the Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership, will be the opening keynote presenter for day #3 of the Evolving Leader Conference presented by WithIt on June 21, 2017. Mrs. Sankar will be discussing Leadership and Effective Negotiation for Women with her new groundbreaking presentation entitled Increase Your Ask.

The Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership is a global executive leadership firm, which focuses on increasing the presence of women in c-level professions and business. Their work has been featured on TEDx, Forbes, CareerBuilder, Women in Government and more.

Carol Sankar, founder, will discuss the presence of women leaders, value and negotiation in the workplace. The primary takeaway from the presentation will be to give women leaders the tools to increase their value & presence by owning their seat at the table and expanding their visibilty in leadership & business.

For more details, visit www.theconfidencefactorforwomen.com

________________

About Carol Sankar: Carol Sankar is a high level business consultant and the founder of The Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership (http://www.theconfidencefactorforwomen.com/), which is a global executive leadership firm focused on diversity and inclusion initiatives for high level women. Carol has been featured at TEDx, The Steve Harvey Show, Bounce TV, Inroads, The Society for Diversity, SHRM, Huffington Post, Entrepreneur Magazine, Forbes and more. For more details, visit www.carolsankar.com.

Source:RRC, LLC
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Disclaimer
