Attorneys Nathan Shackelford and Ryan Brown join Hermes Law

 
 
Nathan Shackelford
Nathan Shackelford
 
DALLAS - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Hermes Law, a diverse team of professionals committed to stellar service and legal representation for clients and cases impacting the insurance and risk industry, recently added to its team of attorneys with the hiring of Nathan Shackelford and Ryan Brown.

Mr. Shackelford earned his earned his Juris Doctor from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law. He is a member in good standing with State Bar of Texas, as well as federal courts in Texas, including bankruptcy courts and the 5th Circuit. His practice at Hermes Law will focus on the practice areas of Commercial Litigation, Transportation Law, Premises Liability and Dram Shop.

Mr. Brown earned his Juris Doctor magna cum laude from the Michigan State University College of Law and is a member in good standing with the State Bar of Texas. The focus of his practice at Hermes Law will be in the areas of Products Liability and Commercial Litigation. In addition to his work at Hermes Law, he serves on two committees for the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers and is a goalie director for the Dallas Stars youth hockey program.


"At Hermes, we talk about moving law forward. That doesn't happen in a vacuum. It requires the right people who understand our mission of utilizing technology and a team approach to problem solving that result in excellent client service," said Dwayne Hermes, founder of Hermes Law.  "Nathan and Ryan are two younger attorneys who exemplify what we're trying to do here and we're delighted to have them on our team."

Hermes Law represents commercial clients on insurance-related cases in the areas of Appellate Law, Casualty, Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, Cyber Liability, Environmental Law, Medical Malpractice, Premises Liability, Product Liability, Professional Liability and Transportation Law. To drive its client-centric approach in these areas, Hermes Law employs leading edge technology to automate case administration in a collaborative workspace fosters true collaboration and innovation. The end result is superior legal representation customized to meet and exceed the needs of the client.

For complete information on Hermes Law, P.C., please visit www.hermes-law.com.

Hermes Law - Moving law forward

Hermes Law, P.C. provides clients with stellar legal representation by removing the redundancies and administrative bottlenecks. The end result is a proactive, client-centric approach featuring responsive and transparent case management; and metric-driven results provided to each client for each case.

Hermes Law, P.C. is based in The Oilwell Supply Building, 2001 North Lamar, Suite 450, Dallas, TX  75202. For more information, call 214-749-6800 or visit www.hermes-law.com.

