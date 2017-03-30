News By Tag
Champion Paving Expands Operations in Anaheim
CPI Ventures, which conducts business as Champion Paving, sold a one-acre industrial yard located at 1426 S. Allec Street in Anaheim for $2.55 million and purchased a 14,500-square-
Capital Investment Group, LLC, represented by Luke Hudson of Lee & Associates Orange, purchased the Allec Street property, to be used as a second location for their towing business. Bayer/
"This was a great opportunity for both CPI Ventures and Capital Investment Group to expand their operations in a market that has very little industrial yard space available," per Hunsaker.
Hunsaker and Meyers are members of the North Orange County Industrial Group of Lee & Associates which provides a full-service approach tailored to each client's needs, objectives and resources.
