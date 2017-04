Champion Paving Expands Operations in Anaheim

1175 N Van Horne Way, Anaheim, CA

-- Dave Hunsaker and James Meyer of Lee & Associates Orange assisted CPI Ventures LLC in the expansion of their paving and asphalt operations via a 1031 Tax Deferred Exchange that involved two industrial properties valued at $5.65 million.CPI Ventures, which conducts business as Champion Paving, sold a one-acre industrial yard located at 1426 S. Allec Street in Anaheim for $2.55 million and purchased a 14,500-square-foot industrial building with a 1.6-acre yard located at 1175 N. Van Horne Way in Anaheim for $3.1 million.Capital Investment Group, LLC, represented by Luke Hudson of Lee & Associates Orange, purchased the Allec Street property, to be used as a second location for their towing business. Bayer/Erickson Partnership, represented by Wally Courtney of Paul Kott Realtors, sold the Van Horne property as part of a company move to the Midwest."This was a great opportunity for both CPI Ventures and Capital Investment Group to expand their operations in a market that has very little industrial yard space available," per Hunsaker.Hunsaker and Meyers are members of the North Orange County Industrial Group of Lee & Associates which provides a full-service approach tailored to each client's needs, objectives and resources.