 
News By Tag
* Cre
* #leeassocorange
* Industrial
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Anaheim
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130


Champion Paving Expands Operations in Anaheim

 
 
1175 N Van Horne Way, Anaheim, CA
1175 N Van Horne Way, Anaheim, CA
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cre
* #leeassocorange
* Industrial

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Anaheim - California - US

ANAHEIM, Calif. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Dave Hunsaker and James Meyer of Lee & Associates Orange assisted CPI Ventures LLC in the expansion of their paving and asphalt operations via a 1031 Tax Deferred Exchange that involved two industrial properties valued at $5.65 million.

CPI Ventures, which conducts business as Champion Paving, sold a one-acre industrial yard located at 1426 S. Allec Street in Anaheim for $2.55 million and purchased a 14,500-square-foot industrial building with a 1.6-acre yard located at 1175 N. Van Horne Way in Anaheim for $3.1 million.

Capital Investment Group, LLC, represented by Luke Hudson of Lee & Associates Orange, purchased the Allec Street property, to be used as a second location for their towing business.  Bayer/Erickson Partnership, represented by Wally Courtney of Paul Kott Realtors, sold the Van Horne property as part of a company move to the Midwest.

"This was a great opportunity for both CPI Ventures and Capital Investment Group to expand their operations in a market that has very little industrial yard space available," per Hunsaker.

Hunsaker and Meyers are members of the North Orange County Industrial Group of Lee & Associates which provides a full-service approach tailored to each client's needs, objectives and resources.

-##-

About Lee & Associates

Lee & Associates - Orange has a team of 50 agents and brokers that have provided expert commercial real estate services in and around Orange County, since 1983. Lee & Associates is the largest broker-owned firm in North America with locations throughout the U.S. and more than 800 brokers nationwide, providing a wide range of specialized commercial real estate services on a local, regional and national level. For the latest news from Lee & Associates - Orange, visit http://www.lee-associates.com/orange/ or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/LeeAssociates; LinkedIn at Linkedin.com/company/lee&associates-orange, and Twitter @LeeAssocOrange
End
Source:Lee & Associates Orange
Email:***@lee-associates.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lee & Associates News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share