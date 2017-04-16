 
Industry News





The 4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Sidewalk Chalk Workshop

O.T.P.C.S. Inc. & Friends present the City of Oakland Kids Stop The Violence Free Rally. Save our children. Save our families. Save our communities.
 
 
OAKLAND, Calif. - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Come join the celebration on Easter Sunday. A rally of love, peace, fun and edutainment for the families of the City of Oakland. Enjoy the day with really great messages, music and lots of laughter & smiles on the kids' faces. Overwhelmed with joy, hundreds of kids and thousands of eggs take over Frank Ogawa Plaza.

In support of the "Stop The Violence: Kids 4 Peace Movement". It's a kids' party in Downtown Oakland, with your hostess Ms. Marlinda and DJ Igor Beatz in the mix; streaming live on Bay Life Radio. Get ready for a jam packed day of festivities with motivational speakers, local organizations with family resources and children activities, dancing, contests, prizes, face painting, snacks, the Easter Bunny & more!

Special Invited Guests: The Legendary Might O'Town Passions – L.M.O.T.P., Danny Thomas, Debra Johnson, Thaa Kidd, #Cutty Cash, Mamas' Sol Dancers, Dame Michaels, Daniel Neely, Elvan Row, TK & ILL Will, Tique Lee Caul, Diamond, Comedian Leon Gibson, Rufus Wonder, Unaimus highly Focused, David Glover, Young Cel & lots more!

Sunday, April 16, 2017, 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

City Hall on 14th Street & Broadway at Frank Ogawa Plaza

Fun for all ages. Admission is free. Bring the family and invite a friend https://www.facebook.com/events/1428637890481296/

A wonderful community collaboration of organizations have come together to present this year's event: O.T.P.C.S. INC., O'Town Bridge Records, Prime USA Records, Post News, Soulbeat YV 78, Children of 2marrow, K&E Glam, Dame Michaels Music, DG Outreach Non-Profit Organization, Oakland Dynamites Organization, Black Repertory Group Theater, SoulBus TV USA and the Stop The Violence: Kids 4 Peace Movement.

Get involved! We would love to have more support for the kids and families. There is still time to motivate and get on board. If you would like to donate items or volunteer for the rally please email otpcs.inc@gmail.com. Contact Marlinda Mack or Joyce Mack at 510-575-8909 / 510-689-3215 for more details.

About O.T.P.C.S. Inc.:

Offering The People Choices Services Inc.- the O.T.P.C.S. Mission is to offer various opportunities to the vastly under served community in the Oakland Bay Area. We focus on self-improvement and the re-establishment of family values within our core community structure.

For over 50 years, O.T.P.C.S. Inc., our friends and families have been giving back to our community here in Oakland, CA; volunteering our time and love to people in need of help and support: feeding, clothing, hugs & smiles, dancing, laughing, networking, holiday gifts and care packages and lots of edutainment events that promote education through entertainment.

Follow O.T.P.C.S. at https://www.facebook.com/OTPCS/

About the BRG:

Established in 1964 the Black Repertory Group, Inc. - BRG, located in Berkeley, CA is a Cultural Arts Center that houses the Birel L. Vaughn Theater.

For over 50 years as "Keepers Of The Culture" the BRG continues to take pride in presenting quality entertainment. As the longest running BRG in the nation; the BRG stage has been the home for scores of talent that have arisen to fame including: Whoopi Goldberg, Paul Mooney, Danny Glover, David Talbert, Art Evans, Terri Vaughn, Kelita Smith and so many more...

To find out more about the history of the BRG and the variety of Programs & Services offered to the community please visit www.blackrepertorygroup.com.

Contact
O.T.P.C.S. Inc.
510-575-5909 / 510-689-3215
otpcs.inc@gmail.com
Source:Offering The People Choices Services Inc. - OTPCS
Email:***@gmail.com
