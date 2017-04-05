News By Tag
SPMG Media Welcomes Recording Artist/Actor Darcell to Its Client Roster
SPMG Media is pleased to announce the addition of recording artist/actor Darcell to its growing roster of clients for the Entertainment Division.
Darcell knew he was going to move to Los Angeles but he didn't know how or when. As destiny would have it, Darcell entered a talent contest, won the contest and the $10,000 grand prize-he packed his car with his guitar and keyboard and moved to LA without knowing anyone.
Today Darcell is CEO of his own record label Crayton Entertainment where he has sold over 100,000 copies of his self-titled debut album Darcell. While he continues to promote this album, this prolific artist and songwriter remains creative and adds to his extensive music library when he is inspired. Darcell has the unique ability to bridge old school, new school and the future of music into his sound.
Recently, Darcell released his new single "Momma's Song" dedicated to all the mothers of the world. Darcell is giving back by donating a percentage of each download to Susan G. Komen for breast cancer research.
As PR agency of record, SPMG Media will execute a comprehensive program designed to increase brand awareness and reinforce brand engagement. Through our partnership with Artists Management KASE Qtr Productions;
"We are excited to have such a talented and driven client as Darcell. He has proven his dedication to his craft and we look forward to assisting him in moving into the mainstream of entertainment."
What People Are Saying:
"We met Darcell at the Greek Theater picnic grounds. We bought his CD as a donation to an artist whose story we liked. But we did not expect to like his music as much as we do. Great soundtrack to a stellar day!!" - Bart Young
"I'm amazed! This is a true diamond in the rough. I'll have to add Darcell to my favorite artists amongst Eric Roberson, Glenn Lewis and Donnie. Looking forward to future releases." - Greek Chef
"I agree with another review, a diamond in the rough, which is why it is so special...from the heart and very human...the real thing. With Obama and Darcell we can make this country "real" again...!" - Randy van Daalen Wetters
About Darcell
Darcell is a singer, songwriter, musician, producer and actor with his fingers on the pulse of what the world longs for in music today. His lyrical content, positive message, originality and fresh sound breathe beauty, life and peace into all of us...Darcell is undeniably at the forefront of a major paradigm shift in music. Learn more at http://www.darcell.net/
ABOUT SPMG Media
SPMG Media is the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firm in the US. With experience in a variety of industries, we utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase our clients brand and business awareness. Our clients include entertainers, athletes, politicians, nonprofit organizations, profit organizations, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at https://www.spmgmedia.com/
