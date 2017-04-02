News By Tag
New Spanish Language Timeshare Resale Website Launched
Online timeshare resale provider BuyaTimeshare.com creates a first-of-its-kind website catering to the Mexico timeshare market.
The website, located at http://www.venderuntiempocompartido.com.mx/
"Mexico is an extremely important market for us and we are delighted to launch such an essential project," said Wesley Kogelman, president and CEO, BuyaTimeshare.com. "The resale sector continues to grow and there is a strong recognition that more buyers are using the internet to buy previously owned timeshares at discounted rates. Making more owners in Mexico aware of this marketplace and giving them the opportunity to sign up in their native language is a logical extension of our business model."
"There is a need for this type of website to fill a void in the marketplace and help Mexico timeshare owners as well as resorts looking for a resale option," said Carlos Trujillo Balmaseda, Executive President, AMDETUR, who also had input on the project. "We had discussions with BuyaTimeshare.com about the need for such a website."
BuyaTimeshare.com has been a member of AMDETUR since 2015 and is excited to be offering a way to open up the resale industry in one of the world's most popular timeshare destination countries.
For more information about this new Spanish-language resale website, please visit http://www.venderuntiempocompartido.com.mx/
About BuyaTimeshare.com
BuyaTimeshare.com is an internet advertising and marketing company for timeshare owners who seek to sell or rent their timeshare. The company has been in business since 2000 and has been ranked twice in Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 List as one of the fastest-growing, privately held companies in the country. BuyaTimeshare.com was also listed as one of BusinessNH Magazine's Top 10 Companies to Watch. The company is a Trustee Member of the American Resort Development Association (ARDA), on the Board of Directors of the Canadian Vacation Ownership Association (CVOA), a member in good standing with the Mexico Resort Development Association AMDETUR, U.K.-based TATOC the Timeshare Association, and is a preferred resale provider for the National Timeshare Owners Association (NTOA). For more information, please visit http://buyatimeshare.com or call 1-800-640-6886.
About AMDETUR
The Mexican Resort Development Association was born in 1987 as a result of the rapid and sustained growth of Mexico's tourist resort developers and the need to maintain a solid front for negotiating and working together with authorities and private enterprise, to develop standards and define an appropriate regulatory system that would support the Mexican tourist real estate industry. (www.amdetur.org.mx)
Contact: Carlos Trujillo - ctrujillo@amdetur.org.mx
Contact:
Steve Luba
Chief Communications Officer
Email: s.luba(at)buyatimeshare.com
Ph: 1-800-640-6886 ext. 6701
PLEASE NOTE THAT AMDETUR DOES NOT MAKE, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS, ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES IN CONNECTION WITH BUYATIMESHARE.COM PRODUCTS, PRODUCT INFORMATION, COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY, WEBSITE, MARKETING OR OTHER SUBJECT MATTER UNDER THIS ARTICLE, WHETHER EXPRESS, IMPLIED, STATUTORY OR OTHERWISE, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, NON-INFRINGEMENT OF THIRD PARTY RIGHTS, TITLE, ANY WARRANTIES ARISING OUT OF A COURSE OF PERFORMANCE, DEALING OR TRADE USAGE.
