Keith Krzeminski Joins Shelter Structures America
Growth of Shelter Structures America - Clearspan Tent Structures
"We are very excited that Keith is joining the team," said Robert Kraak, President of Shelter Structures America. "Keith's deep knowledge of the special event rental industry coupled with his strong expertise and experience when it comes to temporary clearspan tent systems is an important element in the mission of Shelter to be a strong partner to America's tent and event rental companies." Keith will be based in Roanoke, VA allowing Shelter Structures to service the Eastern United States and the Mid-West from a new regional location.
"I am grateful for having been a part of some of the largest tent rental companies in the country for the last twenty years but I am now looking forward to representing one of the leading worldwide manufacturers of high end tent systems and accessories,"
About Shelter Structures America Inc.
Shelter Structures America Inc. is the distributor of Shelter Tent Structures for the US, Canada and Mexico. Shelter manufactures a wide range of clear span tents including A-Frame Structures, Arch/Arcum Structures, Double Decker Structures, Thermo Roof Structures and TFS Structures. The company has offices in Los Angeles, CA and Roanoke, VA.
Visit us at http://shelterstructuresamerica.com/
Sean Wilson
