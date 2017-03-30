News By Tag
Yaskawa Motoman Collaborative Robot Offers Flexible and Affordable Task Automation
Utilizing Easy Teach software, the user can hand-guide the HC10 robot when teaching new program paths. This allows the HC10 to be quickly deployed or redeployed on demand, decreasing system downtime and increasing ROI. Whether operating at full speed or collaborative speed, cycle times are optimized based upon risk assessments and process requirements.
The highly configurable HC10 offers a 10-kg payload and 1,200 mm reach and can perform a broad range of material handling, machine tending or light assembly tasks. Function-specific tooling and accessories are available from various Yaskawa partners.
The HC10 collaborative robot leverages Yaskawa's long history of building robots that are durable and reliable, resulting in minimal downtime.
The HC10 robot is controlled by Yaskawa's new high-performance YRC1000 controller that is built to a global standard and does not require a transformer for input voltages ranging from 380VAC to 480VAC. The YRC1000 is highly compact (598 W x 490 H x 427 D mm), resulting in reduced space requirements. Its I/O communication speed is improved by as much as 50% for improved work efficiency and a single controller-to-
Yaskawa Motoman will introduce the HC10 human-collaborative robot at Automate 2017, April 3-6 at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL in booth #1630.
About Yaskawa Motoman
Founded in 1989, the Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. is a leading robotics company in the Americas. With over 360,000 Motoman® robots installed globally, Yaskawa provides automation products and solutions for virtually every industry and robotic application;
