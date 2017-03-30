 
Yaskawa Motoman Collaborative Robot Offers Flexible and Affordable Task Automation

 
 
HC10 Robot Works Safely Next to a Human Coworker
HC10 Robot Works Safely Next to a Human Coworker
 
MIAMISBURG, Ohio - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Featuring power and force limiting technology, Yaskawa Motoman's new six-axis HC10 robot works safely with, or in close proximity to humans by stopping the robot in the event of contact with an operator. Dual torque sensors in all joints constantly monitor force to quickly react to contact; something typically only found in more expensive systems. It is designed to eliminate operator pinch points while through-arm utilities hide cabling and increase safety by reducing the risks of snagging or interference with other equipment.

Utilizing Easy Teach software, the user can hand-guide the HC10 robot when teaching new program paths. This allows the HC10 to be quickly deployed or redeployed on demand, decreasing system downtime and increasing ROI. Whether operating at full speed or collaborative speed, cycle times are optimized based upon risk assessments and process requirements.

The highly configurable HC10 offers a 10-kg payload and 1,200 mm reach and can perform a broad range of material handling, machine tending or light assembly tasks. Function-specific tooling and accessories are available from various Yaskawa partners.

The HC10 collaborative robot leverages Yaskawa's long history of building robots that are durable and reliable, resulting in minimal downtime.

The HC10 robot is controlled by Yaskawa's new high-performance YRC1000 controller that is built to a global standard and does not require a transformer for input voltages ranging from 380VAC to 480VAC. The YRC1000 is highly compact (598 W x 490 H x 427 D mm), resulting in reduced space requirements. Its I/O communication speed is improved by as much as 50% for improved work efficiency and a single controller-to-robot cable improves cable reliability. The improved programming pendant design features enhanced ergonomics and lighter weight.

Yaskawa Motoman will introduce the HC10 human-collaborative robot at Automate 2017, April 3-6 at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL in booth #1630.

About Yaskawa Motoman
Founded in 1989, the Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. is a leading robotics company in the Americas. With over 360,000 Motoman® robots installed globally, Yaskawa provides automation products and solutions for virtually every industry and robotic application; including arc welding, assembly, coating, dispensing, material handling, material cutting, material removal, packaging, palletizing and spot welding. For more informationplease visit our website at www.motoman.com or call 937.847.6200.

Jennifer Katchmar
***@motoman.com
