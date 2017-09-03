Station Avenue Announces Cove Haven Resorts 6th Annual SOUTHERN ROCK FESTIVAL

See Blues Traveler at Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts 6th Annual SOUTHERN ROCK FESTIVAL!

See Blues Traveler at Cove Haven's SOUTHERN ROCK FESTIVAL September 2017!

End

-- Station Avenue Productions, the official event producers for Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts in the Poconos, announce Cove Haven's 6th Annual SOUTHERN ROCK FESTIVAL will once again take over The Poconos September 2017 with a series of musical entertainers and true southern-style fun, dancing and great events!Sunday, September 3, 2017 @ Cove Haven ResortCove Haven, LakevilleThe four original members of Blues Traveler, who have known each other since their early teens—John Popper, Chandler Kinchla, the late Bobby Sheehan and Brendan Hill —gathered over 25 years ago in the basement of their drummer's parents' Princeton, NJ, home; and the seeds were born for a band who have released a total of eleven studio albums, four of which have gone gold, three platinum and one six‐times platinum. Over the course of their illustrious career, Blues Traveler have sold more than 10 million combined units worldwide, played over 2,000 live shows in front of more than 30 million people, and, in "Run-Around,"had the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history, which earned them a Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. Their movie credits include Blues Brothers 2000, Kingpin, Wildflowers and others. A television favorite, they have been featured on Saturday Night Live, Austin City Limits, and VH1's Behind the Music, and they hold the record for the most appearances of any artist on The Late Show with David Letterman.Friday, September 1 at Paradise Stream ResortSaturday, September 2 at Pocono Palace ResortCombining blues and rock with a touch of country and a heap of nostalgia, Philadelphia, PA (USA) rockers Kevin Cunningham (guitar), Jack Zaferes (bass), Matt Pillion (vocals, guitar, keys, saxophone) and Chris James (drums) have spent the past year and a half touring in support of their critically acclaimed Slow Horse EP. The tour included over 250 dates plus festivals such as SXSW, Sturgis, Daytona Bike Week, and Rocklahoma. They opened for iconic artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Robert Randolph, Drivin' N Cryin' and Blackberry Smoke. They also spent a month touring as support for the Marshall Tucker Band. Their energetic, crowd-pleasing performances subsequently led to spots on Skynyrd's final Simple Man Cruise and the Lebrewski Cruise playing with Molly Hatchet, O.A.R. and Blackfoot.In January 2016, Stolen Rhodes returned to the studio to record their highly anticipated full-length album Bend With The Wind. Recorded at Dylanava Studios outside of Philadelphia with the assistance of producer David Ivory (Halestorm, The Roots, Silvertide) and mastered by Ted Jensen (The Eagles, John Mayer, AC/DC), Bend With The Wind includes several songs the group has road tested over the years, with a few that were written right in the studio, which was a first for them.Saturday, September 2 at Paradise Stream ResortSunday, September 3 at Pocono Palace ResortMonday, September 4 at Cove Haven ResortThe Brian Dean Moore Band delivers the modern sounds of Nashville straight to you with a team of top veteran country music performers! Like a little more "BANG" in your twang? Catch a BDMB show!Friday September 1 at Cove Haven ResortSunday, September 3 at Paradise Stream ResortMonday, September 4 at Pocono Palace ResortBased out of Scranton, Pennsylvania, The Tommy Guns Band is the Hottest & Most Exciting modern county band touring the US East coast today! 2015 is now underway and the fan base is growing in leaps and bounds! Voted – Atlantic Star Live Entertainment as: 2014 Country Cover Band of the YEAR!Saturday, September 2 at Cove Haven ResortMonday, September 4 at Paradise Stream Resort"Crazy Hearts" was formerly known as CrazyHeart. We changed our name in 2012 with the addition of a new Lead Guitar Player. This name change will take us in a new and exciting direction. While performing as CrazyHeart, We have opened for national recording stars Big and Rich, the Charlie Daniel's Band, Josh Turner, Billy Currington, Mark Wills, Kitty Wells and David Lee Murphy, among others. While performing as CrazyHeart, we have won over 20 music awards from the Lehigh Valley Music Association in the last several years.Saturday, September 3 at Paradise Stream Resort (1PM to 3PM)Sunday, September 4 at Pocono Palace Resort (1PM to 3PM)Cove Haven Resort (12PM to 2PM)It was surely a highlight of last year's Southern Rock Festival Weekend, so we had to do it again! Mouthwatering goodness and slow roasted for 24 hours, our pig packs the flavor! Grab a drink and a plate and don't forget your appetite! This year not only will Cove Haven continue with tradition, but there will also be a Pig Roast at Pocono Palace and Paradise Stream.Please call (888) 963-3048 to more information!In its 40th year, Station Avenue Productions is a leading entertainment industry force. Station Avenue, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, produces events and coordinates entertainment opportunities for leading venues, non-profit organizations, corporate entities and community organizations throughout the United States, with a targeted focus on New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and California. Led by award-winning entertainment industry veteran CJ DiRoma, Station Avenue is a leading entertainment industry event production firm, producing memorable entertainment experiences that achieve success in all key areas of event production. Visit @StationAvenue on Twitter or to speak with a member of the Station Avenue Team, call Station Avenue Productions today at 215-644-8171. To contact Station Avenue's CJ DiRoma for speaking engagements, media requests or for event production information, email cjdiroma@stationave.com.