Akick Fuels Data Recovery with its New File Recovery 1.3 Software

Akick software launches Data recovery 1.3 software. This new product is updated with a well-organized interface. Besides, the software has overcome its earlier limitations as no limit is kept on name and mobile number validation values.
 
 
HIGHLAND CITY, Fla. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Users will find it very interesting to work on its new interface. Lost file recovery can be done with much ease. Moreover, reading the help manual opens scope for people to better understand the rules of use of this software. The software can be adjusted to an automatic recovery mode whereby all lost files gets reinstated on secondary storage devices or system drives on its own. This form of data recovery software makes the system highly reliable.

The software automatically scans and restores files. However, users can also enter specific file name and get it restored. Images, videos and documents can be recovered very easily. When the restoration gets completed, users can easily open the restored data and valuable information. User-interface of this software is appealing and rewarding too. It can be used to recover files or lost data to any storage device or system drive.

To understand methods of recovering lost files it is recommended to make use of this software. Even novice users can easily recover lost files on reading the help manual. Files can be recovered in multiple formats and the recovery time is very short. With quick restoration made possible file loss is just momentary. In this new version, there are no restrictions on name and mobile number entries. So, users can easy locate specific lost files and restore them on their original drive.

For downloading this software visit Akick software's website where the file recovery 1.3 is available. Having installed it on a system, users can effortless recover files whenever they get lost. The data recovery process starts immediately after installation and lost files are recovered. It can recover data on internal hard disks, external storages and from various file systems like FAT, ext2, exFAT, NTFS, etc. Its quick recovery of lost files is highly impressive.

For More Info: https://www.akick.in/data-recovery.php

