Frotcom Analytics, Advanced Scheduling and Garmin Fleet 7x0 integration take center stage at CeBIT

Frotcom at CeBIT 2017

-- CeBIT, the world's largest and most successful business-oriented technology tradeshow, took place from the 20th through the 24th of March, 2017. As a first-time event, Frotcom presented its latest fleet management innovations and developments, including the landmark Garmin Fleet 7x0 compatible with Frotcom.Making its mark in the Internet of Things Hall (hall 12), Frotcom successfully showcased the vehicle and fleet management system to a globetrotting audience of attendees, while highlighting leading innovations in Frotcom Analytics (http://www.frotcom.com/features/analytics), aimed at reducing costs and boosting revenues, of solution adopters.The increased focus on Analytics has proven an invaluable asset for the fleet management solution, as companies around the world are increasingly tapping into their own growing databases in search of useful and actionable insights about their own businesses.Frotcom also introduced a new and improved scheduling tool for route optimization and vehicle allocation. This tool will cut down fuel costs and time wastage, while selecting the most appropriate available vehicles from your roster.Finally, thanks to its close collaboration with Garmin - and its 7x0-series devices - Frotcom introduced visitors to a highly integrated and unique set of Frotcom features tailor-made for the ubiquitous navigation devices.Completing a month of busy tradeshow appearances, Frotcom returned home in "mission accomplished"mode, having delivered a successful presence amongst visitors and customers ran enlightening demos and presented bleeding-edge functionalities for fleet management at the biggest and highest-profile tradeshow in the world.