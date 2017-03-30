 
The new trivia game "Eat it, Drink It, Smoke it, Do it" (EDSD) now launches on Indiegogo

Promised to be the hottest new board game in America, "Eat it, Drink it, Smoke it, Do it", (EDSD for short) recently launched on the crowd-funded platform Indiegogo. The fundraiser, seeking to raise $3000, is off to a good start
 
 
RENTON, Wash. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- EDSD is a new fun and exciting party game that can be set up in less than 10 seconds. Along with the board, the game comes with a 32 award cards, 300 playing cards, 8 pawns, 1 die and an instruction card. The game is easy to learn yet challenging as it requires each player to answer a question written on the playing card only one of four ways, would you 'eat it', 'drink it', 'smoke it' or 'do it'. A player draws a card and asks their opponent whatever question is on the card. For instance, "Would you eat, drink, smoke or do Sauce?" The player has to use their logic to answer the question. One may think, the simple answer to this will be 'eat it' but no, you can also do it (as in being flirty or stylish, adding sauce to the party). Each of the cards contains tricky keywords which challenge the player and get their brain wandering towards endless possibilities. If the answer is correct, the player gets to move ahead on the board or otherwise they stay at the same position. To make the game more exciting, there are award cards and multiple player options.

The game makes evening gatherings more fun, occasionally embarrassing the players and filling the atmosphere with laughter. Unlike the other board games, EDSD is based more on the idea of having fun with friends and creating laughter. It doesn't require much strategy but simple answers often turn out to be funny and get everyone laughing. Moreover, the game offers 300 question cards in the basic set to assure that the players can keep having fun for a long time. Expansion packs are available.

https://youtu.be/62cF9ea2X0I



The artists behind the game urge the backers to support the game by contributing to and sharing the campaign. The most popular perk, offers the backer a signed, limited edition copy of the game, a quotable tee shirt along with premium access to online content and free download of the app. Visit the site to support this game at the Indiegogo campaign page. (https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/eat-it-drink-it-smoke-...)

Website:        www.utkgames.com

Country:        USA

Contact
Jack Talbert
***@talbertcorp.com
End
Source:UTK Games
Email:***@talbertcorp.com Email Verified
Tags:Eat Drink Smoke, Game, Drink
Industry:Games
Location:Renton - Washington - United States
Subject:Products
