The new trivia game "Eat it, Drink It, Smoke it, Do it" (EDSD) now launches on Indiegogo

Promised to be the hottest new board game in America, "Eat it, Drink it, Smoke it, Do it", (EDSD for short) recently launched on the crowd-funded platform Indiegogo. The fundraiser, seeking to raise $3000, is off to a good start