The new trivia game "Eat it, Drink It, Smoke it, Do it" (EDSD) now launches on Indiegogo
Promised to be the hottest new board game in America, "Eat it, Drink it, Smoke it, Do it", (EDSD for short) recently launched on the crowd-funded platform Indiegogo. The fundraiser, seeking to raise $3000, is off to a good start
The game makes evening gatherings more fun, occasionally embarrassing the players and filling the atmosphere with laughter. Unlike the other board games, EDSD is based more on the idea of having fun with friends and creating laughter. It doesn't require much strategy but simple answers often turn out to be funny and get everyone laughing. Moreover, the game offers 300 question cards in the basic set to assure that the players can keep having fun for a long time. Expansion packs are available.
The artists behind the game urge the backers to support the game by contributing to and sharing the campaign. The most popular perk, offers the backer a signed, limited edition copy of the game, a quotable tee shirt along with premium access to online content and free download of the app.
