BOOM here it is: The *NEW* and *IMPROVED* dBASE™ PLUS 11.2!
The New dBASE™ PLUS 11.2 includes NEW features, updates, and fixes to support the most complex applications built using the dBASE products!
Key updates and features of dBASE PLUS 11.2 include:
· *NEW*: Inclusion of a new resource editor called ResourceHacker™
· *NEW*: Added new Web tab in Navigator
· Enhanced: the Navigator
· Enhanced: Web Wizards and Web Objects
· Enhanced: dComplete (code completion)
· Enhanced: ADO support
· Enhanced: Project Explorer functionality
· Enhanced: Command window functionality
· Enhanced: Tab manager in the IDE
· Optimized: Forms, Reports, and Visual Components
· Optimized: dmAssist™ technologies
· Fixed: dbl commands
· Many other updates…
"What can we say, dBASE PLUS 11.2 feels great and is exactly what our user community requested," said Mike Rozlog, president, and CEO of dBase, LLC. "The new dBASE™ PLUS 11.2 adds new functionality around the Navigator, updated support for Web support, and many updates and fixes throughout the product. There is something in this release for every user of the dBASE PLUS product line and we can't wait until the users get to use it full-time… in a word, phenomenal!"
Created in 1981, dBASE is still used by millions of software developers (http://www.dbase.com) and others in Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies worldwide. dBase, LLC was created in 2012 by a group of investors, experienced technology leaders and former employees of dataBased Intelligence, Inc. (dBI), a privately-held company that had been the legal heir to the dBASE database management system. As guardian of the dBASE brand, dBase, LLC is committed to revitalizing its flagship product while also delivering a new generation of data solutions to help small- and medium-sized businesses, work teams and individuals transform data into actionable information.
Pricing and Availability
The price for dBASE™ PLUS 11.2 is $499 for new users and $399 to upgrade from existing dBASE products. The new version of dBASE continues to support forward compatibility features, including dBASE™, Paradox, and other data sources; the advanced runtime features; and the ability to package the product with the updated Project Manager. dBASE™
About dBase, LLC
dBase, LLC is changing the way people utilize data. The company's business intelligence products and data management tools quickly transform raw data into useful information, enabling organizations of any size to make more informed business decisions and be more productive. The company's flagship product, dBASE, was the world's first widely used relational database management system and is still used by millions of software developers and others worldwide. For more information about dBase, LLC and its data management products, visit http://www.dbase.com.
Contact
dBase, LLC.
***@dbasellc.com
