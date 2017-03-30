News By Tag
Fair trade doll makers raise 1 million meals for hungry kids
For every doll sold, cuddle+kind donates funds for 10 meals to go to hungry children and families around the world. Through Children's Hunger Fund, the company takes part in sending bulk food to children in Haitian orphanages, as well as schools in a number of other countries.
The partnership between Children's Hunger Fund and cuddle+kind began in 2015. In 2016, the company donated 120 plush dolls to go to orphans in Haiti, and this year, they responded to flooding in Peru by supporting relief efforts.
"It's a privilege to work with companies that build their business model on the foundation of caring for others," said Tim Hackett, Children's Hunger Fund Senior Director of Donor Relations. "cuddle+kind has woven that kind of thinking into the fabric of their culture, and their care for children is evident."
With the help of partnerships like cuddle+kind, over 45 million meals were raised through Children's Hunger Fund in 2016 to help children and families in 25 countries. The organization has set a goal to raise 55 million meals in 2017.
About Children's Hunger Fund
Founded by Dave Phillips in 1991, Children's Hunger Fund has served the needs of children through gospel-centered mercy ministry for twenty-five years. The charity has distribution centers in Chicago, San Antonio, Dallas, and at its headquarters in Los Angeles. At each center, bulk food is packed by volunteers into "Food Paks" (a 20-pound box of nutritious food). Food Paks are distributed to millions of children and families in need throughout the U.S. and worldwide through a unique process, utilizing a Mercy Network of pastors and local churches who deliver the Food Paks into the homes of families in each region that is served. For more information, visit www.childrenshungerfund.org
