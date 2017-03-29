News By Tag
Reata Oakbrook Village Celebrates Lease-Up
Less than a year after opening, luxury apartment community achieves stabilization
"We are thrilled by the pace at which we achieved stabilization for Reata," said Yunmi Martin, senior vice president of Shea Apartment Communities. "We attained the targeted 25 move-ins per month with a strong performance of 47 move-ins in February to cap the lease-up."
Reata's proximity to a wide array of jobs, shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation has been a significant draw for new residents. The apartment community is conveniently located near the Laguna Hills Mall refurbishment and adjacent to Oakbrook Village retail center anchored by Trader Joe's. The center provides immediate access to the 5 and 405 Freeways and is just minutes from all Southern OC has to offer.
The apartment homes feature high-end finishes throughout with full backs splashes, islands, pantries, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchens. Units also feature walk-in closets, wood style floors, designer paint and lighting, and the convenience of full-size washer and dryers.
With a focus on luxury amenities, the community includes a resort-style pool and spa with cabanas and outdoor entertainment areas, a resident lounge with TV's, kitchen, billiards, gaming and cyber café, state-of-the-
For current pricing, availability and more information on Reata Oakbrook Village, visit SheaApartments.com/
About Shea Apartments (SheaApartments.com)
Shea Apartments, a division of Shea Properties, is a leading owner and operator of exceptional apartment communities providing award winning customer service. Shea Apartments owns and manages 21 apartment communities, representing more than 8,100 units throughout Colorado and the prime California regions of Orange County, San Diego, Los Angeles, East Bay and Silicon Valley.
About Shea Properties (SheaProperties.com)
Shea Properties, headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, is a diversified real estate company responsible for the acquisition, design, development, construction, leasing, and management of business parks, shopping centers, apartment communities and mixed-use environments. Currently, Shea Properties owns and operates more than 8,100 apartment units and 4.9 million square feet of office, industrial and retail space in California, Colorado and Washington, with a strong pipeline of future projects.
