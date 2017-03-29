News By Tag
Easter Buffet at Route 46 Entertainment District
Celebrate Easter Sunday Holiday with our delicious Spring Buffet!
Join us for a delicious Spring Buffet featuring slow smoked prime rib & chicken, country honey glazed ham, salmon, seasonal vegetables, an assortment of cheeses & fruits, peel-and-eat shrimp, salads, breads, desserts and much, much more!
The Route 46 Entertainment District Easter Sunday Buffet will be served on Sunday, April 16, 2017 from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm with seating in Monroe's and The Saloon.
Adults $35 * Children (ages 5-12) $17 * Children (under 5) Free
Reservations Recommended. Call today 407-268-4646.
Are you hosting Easter at home? We can supply the entree or the complete dinner!
Place an order for a whole Smoked Ham or whole Smoked Turkey by 4/10/17 for pick up in the Smokehouse on Easter Sunday, 4/16/17.
Call and ask about our many sides dishes also available, like macaroni and cheese, creamed spinach, baked, beans, etc.
Looking for something more casual?
Route 46 Entertainment District
4316 West State Road 46
Sanford, FL 32771
407-268-4646
Contact
Route 46 Entertainment District
***@k2evolution.net
End
