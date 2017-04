Easter Buffet at Route 46 Entertainment District

Celebrate Easter Sunday Holiday with our delicious Spring Buffet!

Contact

Route 46 Entertainment District

***@k2evolution.net Route 46 Entertainment District

End

--Join us for a delicious Spring Buffet featuring slow smoked prime rib & chicken, country honey glazed ham, salmon, seasonal vegetables, an assortment of cheeses & fruits, peel-and-eat shrimp, salads, breads, desserts and much, much more!The Route 46 Entertainment District Easter Sunday Buffet will be served on Sunday, April 16, 2017 from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm with seating in Monroe's and The Saloon.Adults $35 * Children (ages 5-12) $17 * Children (under 5) FreeReservations Recommended. Call today 407-268-4646.Are you hosting Easter at home? We can supply the entree or the complete dinner!Place an order for a whole Smoked Ham or whole Smoked Turkey by 4/10/17 for pick up in the Smokehouse on Easter Sunday, 4/16/17.Call and ask about our many sides dishes also available, like macaroni and cheese, creamed spinach, baked, beans, etc.Looking for something more casual? The Smokehouse At Route 46 ( https://www.facebook.com/ Smokehouse-At- Route-46-156601381... ) will also be open Easter Sunday, 11am-3pm. Our full menu will be available.Route 46 Entertainment District4316 West State Road 46Sanford, FL 32771407-268-4646