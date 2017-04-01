 
News By Tag
* Mother Sday
* Buffet
* Holiday
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sanford
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321


Mother's Day at Route 46 Entertainment District

Celebrate the Mother's in your life with a delightful buffet!
 
 
MothersDay
MothersDay
SANFORD, Fla. - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Mother's Day Buffet at Route 46 Entertainment District
Sunday, May 14th
11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Celebrate the Mother's in your life with a delightful buffet featuring traditional favorites plus, tempting signature dishes! Including: slow smoked prime rib and chicken, country honey ham. Smoked salmon, seasonal vegetables, an assortment of chesses, fruits & breads. Peel-and-eat shrimp, salads, desserts and more.

Adults $35. Children (aged 5-12) $17. Children under 5 Free.

This scrumptious buffet is set in the Auto Display room of Route 46, with the charm of early Florida transportation and American roadway culture. Guest seating is enjoyed in the classic elegance of Monroe's and the polished atmosphere of The Saloon.

Reservations Recommended.
407-268-4646

Route 46 Entertainment District® celebrates the bygone days of old American roadways by infusing and showcasing memorabilia, petroliana, and automobilia throughout the property. The decor provides a backdrop to the distinctive personality of each venue, as well as highlighting their individual flavors and sounds. It's truly a captivating entertainment experience!

Route 46 Entertainment District
4316 West State Road 46
Sanford, FL 32771
407-268-4646
www.route-46.com

OR surprise Mom with a home cooked meal!
Bring home a delicious smoked Ham or Turkey from the Smokehouse at Route 46. Place your order by Monday, May 8th for pickup on Mother's Day.

Smokehouse at Route 46 is open Mother's Day 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Contact
Route 46 Entertainment District
***@k2evolution.net
End
Source:Route 46 Entertainment District
Email:***@k2evolution.net Email Verified
Tags:Mother Sday, Buffet, Holiday
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Sanford - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
K2 Evolution LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share