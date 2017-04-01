Mother's Day at Route 46 Entertainment District

Celebrate the Mother's in your life with a delightful buffet!

-- Mother's Day Buffet at Route 46 Entertainment DistrictSunday, May 1411:00 am – 3:00 pmCelebrate the Mother's in your life with a delightful buffet featuring traditional favorites plus, tempting signature dishes! Including: slow smoked prime rib and chicken, country honey ham. Smoked salmon, seasonal vegetables, an assortment of chesses, fruits & breads. Peel-and-eat shrimp, salads, desserts and more.Adults $35. Children (aged 5-12) $17. Children under 5 Free.This scrumptious buffet is set in the Auto Display room of Route 46, with the charm of early Florida transportation and American roadway culture. Guest seating is enjoyed in the classic elegance of Monroe's and the polished atmosphere of The Saloon.Reservations Recommended.407-268-4646Route 46 Entertainment District® celebrates the bygone days of old American roadways by infusing and showcasing memorabilia, petroliana, and automobilia throughout the property. The decor provides a backdrop to the distinctive personality of each venue, as well as highlighting their individual flavors and sounds. It's truly a captivating entertainment experience!Route 46 Entertainment District4316 West State Road 46Sanford, FL 32771407-268-4646OR surprise Mom with a home cooked meal!Bring home a delicious smoked Ham or Turkey from the Smokehouse at Route 46. Place your order by Monday, May 8for pickup on Mother's Day.Smokehouse at Route 46 is open Mother's Day 11:00 am – 3:00 pm