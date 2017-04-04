News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Gordon Bethune shares his success and business strategy at Camden Delta Luncheon
-Translating your business strategy to employees for successful implementation
-Translating your business strategy into a winning people strategy
Gordon Bethune, former leader of one of the most successful corporate turnarounds in US history, was the CEO of Continental Airlines from 1994 to 2004. The airline's success can be attributed to Bethune's focus on "The Go Forward Plan." The business plan revolved around four pillars– marketing, finance, operations and people. Bethune retired from the company in 2005
Bethune discovered that in order to accomplish growth and profitability, the company must first focus on maintaining a consistently reputable culture. The people plan, "Working Together", allowed the airline to emphasize its respect for the people of Continental Airlines through best practice Human Resources. "When all employees learn the business strategy and how they contribute to the success of the business, that's when organizations see significant improvement in their business results," says Meissner.
Camden Delta forums facilitate collaboration and an exchange of best practices, information, and innovative thought leadership within a comfortable setting. The forums aim to bring together a community of like-minded and trusted colleagues who are senior-level business professionals.
A complimentary lunch will be provided at the luncheon at The Rose Galleria, 5420 West Loop SouthSte. 3300, Bellaire, TX on Wednesday, April 5th.
There is no charge to attend the forum; however, space is limited.
About Camden Delta
Camden Delta Consulting, LLC is a management consulting firm founded in 2006 and headquartered in Atlanta. Its services include strategic organizational change management, HR strategy and organization effectiveness, talent strategy and planning, integrated talent management process improvement, and leadership/individual coaching for success. Globally based clients include mid cap to Fortune 500 companies across various industries. For more information please visit, visit www.camdendelta.com
http://www.camdendelta.com/
Contact
Camden Delta
Claire Golec
***@camdendelta.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 04, 2017