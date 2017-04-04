 
News By Tag
* Consulting
* Human Resources
* Gordon Bethune
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bellaire
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
March 2017
313029

Gordon Bethune shares his success and business strategy at Camden Delta Luncheon

 
 
Gordon Bethune: CNBC contributor and former CEO of Continental Airlines
Gordon Bethune: CNBC contributor and former CEO of Continental Airlines
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Consulting
* Human Resources
* Gordon Bethune

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Bellaire - Texas - US

Subject:
* Events

BELLAIRE, Texas - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Camden Delta Consulting, LLC a strategic human capital consulting firm welcomes Gordon Bethune, former Chairman and CEO of Continental Airlines and frequent CNBC contributor as a guest speaker at the firm's upcoming executive luncheon. The luncheon aims to help provide businesses, both small and large, insights into the success the airline achieved during Bethune's tenure. Gordon Bethune and Camden Delta's own Lori Grubs, Partner, and Michelle Meissner, Senior Consultant, will incorporate the following essential topics into the meeting:

        -Translating your business strategy to employees for successful implementation

        -Translating your business strategy into a winning people strategy

Gordon Bethune, former leader of one of the most successful corporate turnarounds in US history, was the CEO of Continental Airlines from 1994 to 2004. The airline's success can be attributed to Bethune's focus on "The Go Forward Plan."  The business plan revolved around four pillars– marketing, finance, operations and people.  Bethune retired from the company in 2005

Bethune discovered that in order to accomplish growth and profitability, the company must first focus on maintaining a consistently reputable culture. The people plan, "Working Together", allowed the airline to emphasize its respect for the people of Continental Airlines through best practice Human Resources. "When all employees learn the business strategy and how they contribute to the success of the business, that's when organizations see significant improvement in their business results," says Meissner.

Camden Delta forums facilitate collaboration and an exchange of best practices, information, and innovative thought leadership within a comfortable setting. The forums aim to bring together a community of like-minded and trusted colleagues who are senior-level business professionals.

A complimentary lunch will be provided at the luncheon at The Rose Galleria, 5420 West Loop SouthSte. 3300, Bellaire, TX on Wednesday, April 5th.

There is no charge to attend the forum; however, space is limited.

About Camden Delta
Camden Delta Consulting, LLC is a management consulting firm founded in 2006 and headquartered in Atlanta. Its services include strategic organizational change management, HR strategy and organization effectiveness, talent strategy and planning, integrated talent management process improvement, and leadership/individual coaching for success. Globally based clients include mid cap to Fortune 500 companies across various industries. For more information please visit, visit www.camdendelta.com

http://www.camdendelta.com/ is a management consulting firm. Specialization on strategic organizational change management, HR/organization effectiveness, talent strategy/planning, talent management, and leadership/individual coaching for success.

Contact
Camden Delta
Claire Golec
***@camdendelta.com
End
Source:
Email:***@camdendelta.com Email Verified
Tags:Consulting, Human Resources, Gordon Bethune
Industry:Business
Location:Bellaire - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 04, 2017
Camden Delta Consulting, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share