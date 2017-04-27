News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Camden Delta Welcomes Dee Ann Turner to the Spring Client Forum
Dee Ann Turner, Vice President of Enterprise Social Responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc., speaks on the importance of talent management and culture within the workplace
With over 30 years of experience at Chick-fil-A, Inc., Dee Ann Turner has helped grow the food chain's unique and esteemed culture by leading the recruitment, selection, and retention process of both corporate staff members and Chick-fil-A Operators.
During the forum, Turner will share stories and real life examples from her top selling book, It's My Pleasure: The Impact of Extraordinary Talent and a Compelling Culture. Turner's book emphasizes the need for businesses to build and sustain extraordinary talent and culture.
"We are looking forward to the great stories and lessons that Dee Ann will share with our clients. She and Chick-fil-A are tremendous examples of how to grow with integrity and staying true to your values." stated Camden Delta's Managing Partner Glen Kallas.
About Camden Delta
Camden Delta Consulting, LLC is a management consulting firm founded in 2006 and headquartered in Atlanta. Its services include strategic organizational change management, strategy and organization effectiveness, talent strategy and planning, integrated talent management process improvement, and leadership/individual coaching for success. Globally based clients include mid cap to Fortune 500 companies across various industries.
Camden Delta Consulting, LLC is a management consulting firm. Specialization in strategic organizational change management, strategy/organization effectiveness, talent strategy/planning, talent management, and leadership/individual coaching for success. For more information please visit, visit http://www.camdendelta.com/
Contact
Camden Delta Consulting and Claire Golec
***@camdendelta.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse